Dani Shapiro's new novel explores a subject she knows well: Family secrets

For a novel that starts with a crash — literally — Dani Shapiro’s 11th book, Signal Fires, turns out to be a quieter and more philosophical work than its dramatic, tragic opening might suggest.

Readers who know the author’s oeuvre will recognize its focus on family secrets, a subject Shapiro explored in a very personal way in her best-selling 2019 memoir Inheritance. (The book inspired Shapiro’s podcast, Family Secrets, which examines parallel stories in the lives of guests and listeners.) Also vintage Shapiro are the novel’s metaphysical themes: the intersections of time and memory, the reality of the human soul, and the unexpected bonds between strangers.

