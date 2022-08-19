'Bookish People' is the perfect summer read for book lovers

Susan Coll knows books. Not only did she write the novels The Stager, Acceptance, and Beach Week, but she also has spent years working in an independent bookstore. (For Washington, D.C., readers, it’s Politics and Prose.) Her new novel, Bookish People, makes witty use of her experience. Set almost entirely inside an unnamed bookstore, the novel offers an insightful and entertaining look behind the shelves and into the lives of the people who stock them.

At the center of the story is Sophie Bernstein. She has owned the store in D.C. for 20 years, but she’s growing tired of it: “She is even starting to become hostile to the books.” She’s also grieving the loss of her imperfect husband and questioning her seemingly aimless son, who aspires to be a yoga instructor.

