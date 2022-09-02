Behind the scenes of 'Bull Durham' and its bittersweet take on baseball

THE CHURCH OF BASEBALL: THE MAKING OF BULL DURHAM by Ron Shelton, Knopf, 256 pages, $30

Mix Jim Bouton’s Ball Four with Julia Phillips’ You’ll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again, add behind-the-scenes insight into the beloved film Bull Durham, and you get Ron Shelton’s new book, The Church of Baseball: The Making of Bull Durham.

Shelton, a former minor league infielder, as well as Bull Durham’s screenwriter and director, connects baseball to moviemaking with the common thread of storytelling. “A baseball life is fragile and absurd. It’s also wondrous and thrilling,” he writes, but a “life is not a story until it’s got a structural narrative.” Baseball movies concentrate the fragility, absurdity, wonder, and thrill into a good story. What makes Bull Durham unique is that rather than a coming-of-age tale, it is a baseball story about aging. The Church of Baseball surfaces that theme and lets readers in on its centrality to the movie’s plot and production.

