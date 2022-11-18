Thistlefoot review

Isaac Yaga left home when he was a teenager, compelled to live on the run. He makes money as a street performer and pickpocket. His younger sister, Bellatine, grew up to be a woodworker, stolidly responsible. They reconnect in their 20s, summoned to a New York City shipping dock to receive an inheritance from the old country: a thatched-roof house on chicken legs. Bellatine falls in love with the house, which is called Thistlefoot. In order to have it for her own, she strikes a deal with her brother to earn enough money to buy him out. They’ll spend a season touring the show they grew up performing as children, in their parents’ puppet company.

That’s the groundwork for what’s to come in this astonishing, tremendously rewarding multi-genre debut novel by GennaRose Nethercott, a poet and folklorist. We quickly learn that Isaac and Bellatine have certain powers (best not revealed in a review) that help establish Thistlefoot as a fairy tale for the ages. Discussing any of the plot points might spoil the wondrous surprises in store, which involve a woman made of stone, a steampunk trio of avenging angels, a phosphorous ghost army, and the single-minded persistence of hate. Thistlefoot is a road story through the United States that extends to the shtetls of Russia and Ukraine. Where many American Jews of Eastern European descent trace their ancestry. Where many of their ancestors were murdered in pogroms between 100 and 150 years ago.

