Isaac Yaga left home when he was a teenager, compelled to live on the run. He makes money as a street performer and pickpocket. His younger sister, Bellatine, grew up to be a woodworker, stolidly responsible. They reconnect in their 20s, summoned to a New York City shipping dock to receive an inheritance from the old country: a thatched-roof house on chicken legs. Bellatine falls in love with the house, which is called Thistlefoot. In order to have it for her own, she strikes a deal with her brother to earn enough money to buy him out. They’ll spend a season touring the show they grew up performing as children, in their parents’ puppet company.
That’s the groundwork for what’s to come in this astonishing, tremendously rewarding multi-genre debut novel by GennaRose Nethercott, a poet and folklorist. We quickly learn that Isaac and Bellatine have certain powers (best not revealed in a review) that help establish Thistlefoot as a fairy tale for the ages. Discussing any of the plot points might spoil the wondrous surprises in store, which involve a woman made of stone, a steampunk trio of avenging angels, a phosphorous ghost army, and the single-minded persistence of hate. Thistlefoot is a road story through the United States that extends to the shtetls of Russia and Ukraine. Where many American Jews of Eastern European descent trace their ancestry. Where many of their ancestors were murdered in pogroms between 100 and 150 years ago.
Thistlefoot is Nethercott’s spin on the Baba Yaga folktale, from Slavic tradition, about a ferocious and deformed woman. There are numerous versions and permutations of the Baba Yaga story, with complicated, intertwined meanings based in culture, language, and myth. Nethercott similarly layers her novel. Though the plot is firmly anchored in present-day reality, the world she’s built has a great tolerance for magic and the fluidity of memory and time. Nothing is ever just one thing; the symbolic implications of the siblings’ powers, their childhood, and their very identities shift, magnify, and deepen the further you delve into the story. A reader could spend hours — or years — researching every nuance the author embedded into the narrative. And those who share a cultural lineage with the characters will bring their own intergenerational perspective to the reading.
Like the Old Testament, Thistlefoot contains every literary genre. Romance, mystery, science fiction, fantasy, thriller, Western, hero’s journey — the list goes on. Nethercott steeps all her locations, characters, and moments in the ancient yet timeless air of folklore. This can be as wide open as walking through a rainstorm on a Midwestern prairie or as claustrophobic as being trapped in a witch’s lair. We see Isaac riding trains like a Dust Bowl-era hobo and charming crowds on the streets of New Orleans like a Shakespearean fool. Bellatine lives like she spent her formative years hiding from Nazis. She wants only a steady job and basic material comfort. She fears intimacy or any real chance at happiness. Thistlefoot changes everything.
The narrative shifts from person to person, entering the minds of minor characters, antagonists, and even the house itself. The writing is colorful, sometimes bordering on purple, but exuberant rather than corny. Nethercott conveys important inner truths about her characters in lyrical prose that feels like it was written by a bard recording history in the oral tradition. But then the pacing changes, and characters careen through vivid, action-packed sequences that would be at home in a Mad Max movie.
As the novel heads to its climax — an epic battle that crosses time and space — there is a growing sense that perhaps Nethercott has tried to take on too much. After all, this is her first novel. But this is before she reveals the stakes of the battle. Once the story’s deepest truths come to light, Nethercott’s literary ambition transforms into a calling. Without giving away too much, this is a dark and stormy celebration for American Jews in the face of the alarming rise in public of unabashed anti-Semitic speech and for those who lack any real information about their Eastern European ancestors. It’s for anyone who longs for a homeland and for all immigrants to the United States who fled their countries of origin because of their cultures and religions. It’s for descendants of those immigrants, whose families have lost their traditions, stories, and names.
“How do you ruin a people? Is it with fire? Is it with bullets?” Nethercott writes toward the end of the novel. “You can drag a man through the street tied to the back of a horse. You can incinerate a village. Can line families up in rows against a brick wall and fell them, one by one, like a forest. But all it takes is one survivor, and the story lives on.” ◀
