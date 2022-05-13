THE SACRED BRIDGE: A LEAPHORN, CHEE & MANUELITO NOVEL by Anne Hillerman, Harper, 320 pages, $26.99 hardback
When many residents of the Navajo Nation, especially the elders, began to suffer from COVID-19, I worried about the health of Bernadette Manuelito’s mother and Joe Leaphorn. I know they’re fictional characters, but having read Santa Fean Anne Hillerman’s seven mystery novels — and all of her late father Tony’s — the characters have become real friends to me.
I was relieved that they both survive. Leaphorn is in Hawaii. Manuelito’s sister Darlene and their shimá (mother) actually fake COVID symptoms to save themselves from people planning to harm them.
The book made it to The New York Times bestseller list, a sign perhaps of the popularity of the Hillermans’ characters.
It starts with two unrelated murders, one of them particularly grisly. Manuelito witnesses someone driving an expensive car running over a hitchhiker — several times. Later, her husband, Jim Chee, finds the body of a young Navajo man floating in Lake Powell. Neither officer expected a murder investigation. The couple had just completed a pleasant sightseeing trip to Antelope Canyon and husband and wife had been thinking about personal matters.
Chee took a few days off to center himself and ponder his future, as well as to look for a cave near Lake Powell that Leaphorn had found many years before. Instead, he meets archaeologists and learns about the tragedy of how ancient people’s homes were submerged when the lake rose.
Manuelito was preoccupied by her mother’s failing memory and her sister’s career and love-life quandaries. The hitchhiker’s death sucks her into the underworld of a shady, non-Navajo marijuana business.
Manuelito and Chee must solve the murder cases separately and without any help from their mentor, Leaphorn, who has taken a vacation with his female companion.
I was immediately able to guess the murderers’ identities. Perhaps I have read too many Hillerman books. Perhaps the author was trying to show just how methodical her protagonists are. The two cops may have had their own suspicions, but they wait until they are faced with their own deaths to come to a sure conclusion.
Chee’s moment of truth comes as he is on a steep lakeside trail and turns to find his guide pointing a gun at him. Manuelito’s moment comes when she is imprisoned in a drug compound she is investigating.
One murderer is pitiful, a jealous and mentally unstable man. The other is a cold-blooded schemer who kills his Chinese and Navajo business partners.
A joy of this book is getting to know the characters. They are well drawn, better in each succeeding novel by Hillerman. In this book, we meet a jealous husband, a sexy tour guide, a Diné elder, and, of course, the murderers themselves.
The other joy, as always, is vicariously traveling to Navajo country. Hillerman’s descriptions of red cliffs reflected in the blue waters of Lake Powell are better than any tourist brochure. She makes archaeological sites and the steep trails leading to them seem real. Too bad the book doesn’t include a map of the lake.
The story ends with unresolved questions. Will Manuelito take a new job as a crime investigator? Will the doctors find out what is causing her mother’s memory loss? Will her sister marry Slim, the new boyfriend? Will Chee leave the police force to become a hatalii (a medicine man)? And why is Leaphorn in Hawaii?
After reading The Sacred Bridge, I look forward to another Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito novel from Hillerman. And, perhaps like other readers, I fervently hope that the elders stay free of COVID-19.