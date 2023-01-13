Another satisfying Sophia Hannah mystery

Oh, Sophie Hannah, you’ve done it again. You make ordinary life so very creepy. For anyone unfamiliar with this prolific writer from Cambridge, England, be prepared for a feast when you discover the trove of Sophie Hannah books available at your local library.

Hannah has been writing for more than 30 years and has an extensive assortment of non-fiction, poetry, picture books, and edited collections to her credit. In 2014, she published The Monogram Murders, a new Agatha Christie novel approved by Christie’s family and estate. To date, there have been three more installments to this series which features Christie’s quirky but brilliant Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. This description would also be apt for Hannah’s own creation, the police detective Simon Waterhouse, who, with his police sergeant wife, Charlie Zailer, are the main characters in her best-loved series . The Couple at the Table is the 12th book in this psychological thriller series which began with Little Face in 2006.

