STARGAZER: A LEAPHORN, CHEE & MANUELITO NOVEL by Anne Hillerman, Harper Collins, 318 pages, $27.99
One of the things I like best about the Hillermans’ Navajo mystery novels — both those of Anne and her father, Tony — is how they introduce me to a part of the Southwest I know very little about. I still vividly remember their descriptions of Malpais country, the ammunition storage bunkers at Fort Wingate, Monument Valley, and the Four Corners landscape.
Anne Hillerman’s newest book, Stargazer, introduced me to the Very Large Array (VLA), a series of radio telescopes near Magdalena in western New Mexico. She describes in layman’s terms how scientists use the array to study everything from our neighboring planets to far-away galaxies. Astronomers from across the world use these enormous dishes to collect radio waves from near and far in the universe. The large dishes are able to “see” parts of the electromagnetic spectrum far beyond the realm of visible light, helping astronomers to understand black holes, how solar systems form, and to “see” previously undiscovered stuff between the stars.
Although I have lived in New Mexico all my life, I have never been to the VLA. Hillerman has convinced me to visit.
She also introduced me to the Alamo Navajo Reservation, an outlying Diné community in New Mexico’s Socorro County whose 100 square miles is not contiguous to the rest of the Navajo Reservation.
Hillerman’s novels are different from her father’s in that they delve more deeply into human relationships. In addition to doing her police work, Officer Bernadette Manuelito must take care of her mother and watch over her sister, plus navigate the marital strains that come from being married to a fellow officer.
Manuelito investigates a fatal shooting, and the readers go along with her to interviews at the Alamo school, on a tour of the VLA, and on a ride-along on vehicle-abusing drives into the back country. It’s a puzzling case.
An astronomer working at the VLA has been found shot dead in his car. Manuelito’s college roommate confesses to murdering him, but the clues don’t add up. The police officer finds herself untangling a web of professional jealousy, divorce, and plenty of secrets.
The investigation takes her far away from her husband, Navajo officer Jim Chee, taxing their relationship.
Tony Hillerman’s hero, Lt. Joe Leaphorn, appears in the book. He is retired but still a valuable counselor for Chee and Manuelito. In this book, his fear of flying and his complicated relationship with a female college professor lend levity to this tale of abuse, drugs, and betrayal.
As often in Leaphorn/Chee/Manuelito novels, the criminal is not the first person the reader suspects. And, as in many Anne Hillerman novels, there are subplots.
The plot and subplots take Manuelito across much of west-central New Mexico. I had to get out my American Automobile Association “Indian Country” map to make sense of remote roads and isolated settlements mentioned in the book. Unfortunately, the Alamo Navajo reservation is just at the southern edge of the map, making it hard to follow the action. The book should have included its own map, from Window Rock to Socorro.
Stargazer does include a glossary of Navajo words, listing the names for the Diné star constellations that elders would have shown Manuelito when she was a child. For instance, the Milky Way is Łees’áán yílzhódí — the cake baked in ash that is dragged along, leaving crumbs.
Hillerman and Manuelito introduce non-Native readers to star patterns which the Diné see in Yadilhil, the dome of the night sky. The experience of looking at the sky from another worldview is as enlightening as seeing a dramatic new landscape for the first time.
Stargazer is a fast-paced mystery and an introduction to unknown aspects of the night sky. Spend a few winter evenings reading the book, then go out and look at the stars.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.