HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano, Dial, 400 pages, $28

Diane Cole | Special to The Washington Post

In her piercingly tender new novel, Hello Beautiful, best-selling author Ann Napolitano catalogues the multitudes of love and hurt that families contain, and lays bare their powers to both damage and heal. If that description echoes the poetry of Walt Whitman, whose work Napolitano quotes in her epigraph, it also reflects her own expansive literary spirit — a bracing yet restorative sensibility that managed to render cathartic the seemingly unbearable pain embedded in her previous book, Dear Edward. Now being dramatized on Apple TV, that story recounts the physical and psychological recovery of the 12-year old title character who boards a jetliner with his family and becomes the flight's sole survivor.