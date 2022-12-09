If a poet’s most important skill is the ability to connect the disparate and ephemeral, then Joanne Dominique Dwyer is a master of her form. But she would never say that about herself. She was a self-taught writer until she enrolled in college in her 40s, and she’s leery of self-promotion.
“I’m not someone who longs to be known,” she says. “When my first book came out, I made a big mistake of not promoting it at all. An analogy I came up with at some point was that I birthed a child and then didn’t take care of it. It’s not a natural thing for me to promote myself, but I’m trying not to make the same mistake twice.”
That book, Belle Laide — the French term for “beautiful and ugly” — was published by Sarabande Books in 2013. Dwyer received a 2008 Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers Award and the 2011 Anne Halley Poetry Prize from the Massachusetts Review, among other awards, and her work was included in Best American Poetry 2019.
She launches her second book, Rasa, winner the 2021 Marsh Hawk Press Poetry Prize, with a reading and signing on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Teatro Paraguas.
The poems in Rasa revel in mysterious associations, surprising contradictions, and seeming non-sequiturs. A first-person voice — who is sometimes Dwyer but is just as often an invented speaker — reacts to outside forces that oppress or stymie her. “Rasa” is a Sanskrit word with multiple meanings, the most literal of which is juice, nectar, or sap. It can also mean the unseen, undefinable energy behind a work of art. Dwyer explores the word in “Song of Sap,” which prefaces the book, coming even before the table of contents. It’s the last poem she wrote for the collection, composed at the urging of an editor at Marsh Hawk Press, who pointed out that the book didn’t contain a title poem or an explanation of the foreign-sounding title.
Sipping a latte in the late-afternoon sun at Tribes Coffeehouse, Dwyer shrugs in recollection of the request. Her attitude is bemused but ultimately not all that concerned. It wouldn’t naturally occur to her that she needed to define the word, but she explains that one stanza in “Song of Sap” is about her nieces, Ruby and Lily. “Rasa is the ruby in a bloodshot eye; the lily in the lungs of a girl,” she recites. That part is important to her. It’s all important, but — like her poetry — her mind skips around a lot.
“I don’t set out to [free] associate or jump to the next subject. In my mind, I could show you how it makes perfect sense. But I learned a while ago that people have different tolerances. Some people really want a narrative and for the story to be concrete. Other people are just into language and it’s completely abstract. And then there are associative poets, which I fit into.”
Her curly blond hair is long and loose. Her dark eyeliner and red-and-gray plaid shirt give her a rocker vibe, and as she grasps her mug in her hands, she seems both older and much younger than her 62 years. “I’ve been accused by some people of driving them nuts because of my leaping,” she says. “Like, can’t you stay focused on something?”
Every moment in Rasa is a personal association for Dwyer, which means that it can be difficult to understand the totality of a poem, or how one part relates to another. For example, “No Alphabet” begins, “If not for the lust of women, there would be no alphabet./Save for the breaking of traffic rules, there would be/no Cubism: no fractured light scrutinized from subways/or kaleidoscopes in the tool belts of surveyors.”
And in “Shallow Person,” she writes, “What if I was able to mimic an aviary bird,/could hide all signs of injury;/did not spend hours making rubber band balls.”
Getting from line to line can be tricky, but gorgeous individual moments resonate: “The wind is in remission today,” and “God resides in the feathered head of a falcon,” and “See the couple, spavined as old race horses/shuttering the windows on an infernal afternoon.”
Sometimes, the images are jarring or even offensive, which is only underscored by their lack of context. “When you say phone cord, I ideate it around my neck,” she writes in “Levels of Lead.”
“When you say I am alone in this mind of mine, I am not impaired/or lessened. When you say liquored-up, I conjure a Native man/riding a plastic horse.”
The poem moves on and it’s left to the reader to decide why Dwyer’s association with “liquored-up” is a Native man — a curious move in this era of heightened awareness and sensitivity to racial bias and othering. She pauses for a long time, head down, considering how to explain what she meant when she wrote it.
“The ‘ideation around my neck’ implies some self-degradation,” she says. She murmurs the second line of the poem to herself and then looks up, startled, and recites the third. “I feel like I’m going to cry! When I was young and came to Santa Fe, I had a relationship with a Native man who was an alcoholic. I can see why you’re asking me why I’m putting a stereotype in my poem. I drive people nuts when I go here and there. I conjure a Native man riding a plastic horse because that’s absolutely heartbreaking.”
She’s visibly upset by the idea that someone might interpret her personal recollection through the lens of racism. But she also appreciates that it’s possible. She relates the story of her long-ago ex-boyfriend, who was violent, and whom she couldn’t help. She speaks of colonization, of intergenerational trauma, of Vietnam-related post-traumatic stress. Although he ended up as a central image in the poem, he didn’t consciously enter her mind until now.
“I never thought of him until you asked me that question. It wasn’t a cheap shot,” she says of the line. “It was me being honest that that was my association, and not wanting to sweep my association under the carpet.” Asked why she began with the phrase “liquored-up,” she shakes her head. She doesn’t know.
Dwyer revisits the Native man on a horse in “Trajectory to the Sun.” Now he’s a dementia patient in a ward at an assisted living facility, where Dwyer led creative writing sessions. Most of the patients were heavily medicated. She drew them out by asking about their memories, which she compiled into collectively-written poems.
In an almost indecipherable language
he tells us his real home is on the
Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where
he rode grass-eating horses all day and everywhere.
And the poem ends:
But is there for the night a resting place?