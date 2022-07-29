A woman discovers her unusual origin - and 35 siblings

NORMAL FAMILY: ON TRUTH, LOVE, AND HOW I MET MY 35 SIBLING by Chrysta Bilton, Little, Brown and Co., 288 pages, $29

When Chrysta Bilton’s mother found The One, she knew. He was a stranger off the street and not someone she would marry, but he was the man she would persuade to share his semen so she could “go home, pull out a turkey baster, and impregnate herself.”

That our existence begins with a clash of cells doesn’t mean that there isn’t something divine about it, Bilton believes. As one of 36 children conceived with sperm from the same donor, Bilton considers genetic inheritance and destiny from an unusual point of view in her memoir, Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings.

