A very Santa Fe Christmas story

Doug Preston’s first children’s book is a Christmas story about a battle between good and evil. The main characters are the last two dragons in New Mexico.
In Santa’s Dragon (Sky Railway Publishing, 54 pages, $21.99), Pablo el Dragón Morado de Fuego y Humo — otherwise known as Pablito — is a kind, purple creature who is very lonely because all his friends and family vanished long ago. “He gets especially lonely at Christmastime, which is when families get together,” says Preston, a Santa Fe resident who writes a best-selling series of thrillers with Lincoln Child.
On Christmas Eve, Pablito is flying around the vast Santa Fe sky when he spies the only other dragon he knows — a glowing-red bad guy named F.T. Soggybooger Scraggletooth the Third, who goes by Soggerty. Pablito usually tries to avoid Soggerty. But he’s flying very fast, obviously up to no good, so Pablito follows him, hiding behind clouds to keep from being seen.
“He finds Soggerty engaged in the most nefarious thing,” Preston says. “He’s landing on the roofs of houses after Santa has visited, and he’s taking his ugly tail, coiling it down the chimney, and stealing the presents that Santa has left.”
Pablito follows Soggerty to his home in Diablo Canyon. What he sees there is the mental image Preston started with. “I saw Soggerty, in his cave, coiled up over an enormous pile of Christmas presents. All kinds of funny things like pogo sticks and hula hoops, and things from the ‘50s and ‘60s. He’s a big old warty dragon. He can’t do anything with these presents, but he wants to have them. He says, ‘Mine! All mine!’”
The illustrator who brought Preston’s vision to life is Raya Golden, who usually illustrates comic books and graphic novels. In Santa’s Dragon, she uses shades of purple, red, and indigo to evoke the City Different, preferring jewel tones to the typical pastels that are often associated with the Southwest. The dragons fly over a version of Santa Fe that is both recognizable and otherworldly. There are adobe skylines, as well as luminous fuchsia mesas.
“I linger a lot in gloaming and sunset times. Those are the most beautiful areas in the sky,” she says. “The dragons were a lot of fun to draw. I thought a purple dragon with turquoise toes was very Santa Fe. I have darkness underlying all of my comics, which are for adults, but my style is almost built for kids — smiles and happy bellies. It’s fun to be able to make something cute.”
Golden’s color choices enhance the story’s drama, which ends happily but contains enough conflict to captivate children. (Preston and Golden say the target-age reader is about 7, give or take a few years.) Although nothing truly scary happens in Santa’s Dragon, Soggerty is shown as greedy and unhappy, callously betraying children in order to serve himself.
“He doesn’t want to share with the children. Pablito wants to share, and that’s all it takes to beat Soggerty,” Golden says.
Pablito saves Christmas for Santa Fe by helping Santa Claus deliver all the stolen presents to their rightful owners. There are too many gifts for Santa to carry on his sleigh, so Santa turns Pablito into a train to take the gifts from Diablo Canyon to the Santa Fe Train Station. Adults reading the story might wonder about those long-ago holidays when they didn’t get the gifts they asked for and hope that Pablito will deliver them this year.
The train version of Pablito that appears in the book is based on a real train in Santa Fe: Sky Railway’s Pablo the Dragon Train. Sky Railway is the new name for Santa Fe Southern, the short-track railroad that runs the 18 miles between downtown Santa Fe and Lamy. It was purchased by fantasy author George R.R. Martin, Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky, and National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer in 2020. Pablo the Dragon Train was conceptualized and painted by Joerael Numina, a muralist who painted both engines and all eight train cars, which are 50 to 80 feet long.
“It’s the largest piece of public art in Santa Fe,” Numina says. “I’m stoked that this isn’t going to be parked somewhere. It moves. People can ride in my art.”
What’s more, Pablo the Dragon Train actually roars and breathes smoke. “I think kids will love it. I wish I were seven years old again,” Preston says.
As for Pablito, once he’s no longer a train, he moves to the North Pole and provides heat for Santa’s workshop with his fiery breath. Other dragons live there, too, and Pablito isn’t lonely anymore.
“He played and laughed and never had to wish for a friend,” Preston writes over a scene of colorful dragons frolicking together on a snow-covered hill.
