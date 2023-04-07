A mesmerizing tale of intersecting lives

Gorgeous language and a deep sense of place pervade this new novel by Caribbean writer Kevin Jared Hosein, exemplified in this passage describing the break of dawn: “Picture that weird and wonderful transition from night to day. Simultaneously slow and sudden. The orphic moment where the early morning resembles dusk.”

Hosein, the author of two young adult novels and winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for his 2018 Passage, written in Trinidadian Creole, is a science teacher from the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. In the author’s note at the beginning of the book, he explains his path to arriving at this impressive first adult novel: Past “stories were set in places I had never visited … The few Trinidadian stories I had written felt painstaking and derivative, embarrassingly littered with footnotes … That’s how things exist in the uncanny valley of an unconfident identity.” Hosein’s troubled identity stems from the legacy of the Indian diaspora in which many ended up in the Caribbean. Hosein is a Trinidadian of Indian descent. The novel takes place in the Trinidad of the 1940s. In an interview with Sam Burt for F(r)iction, a literary anthology, the author describes his childhood and the reason he writes so cannily about a time period from Trinidad’s past: “I spent my first few years in a rural village where time has slowed … I haven’t lived in the 1940s, but I can recognise its faded echoes.”