A mesmerizing tale of intersecting lives

Gorgeous language and a deep sense of place pervade this new novel by Caribbean writer Kevin Jared Hosein, exemplified in this passage describing the break of dawn: “Picture that weird and wonderful transition from night to day. Simultaneously slow and sudden. The orphic moment where the early morning resembles dusk.”
Hosein, the author of two young adult novels and winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for his 2018 Passage, written in Trinidadian Creole, is a science teacher from the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. In the author’s note at the beginning of the book, he explains his path to arriving at this impressive first adult novel: Past “stories were set in places I had never visited … The few Trinidadian stories I had written felt painstaking and derivative, embarrassingly littered with footnotes … That’s how things exist in the uncanny valley of an unconfident identity.” Hosein’s troubled identity stems from the legacy of the Indian diaspora in which many ended up in the Caribbean. Hosein is a Trinidadian of Indian descent. The novel takes place in the Trinidad of the 1940s. In an interview with Sam Burt for F(r)iction, a literary anthology, the author describes his childhood and the reason he writes so cannily about a time period from Trinidad’s past: “I spent my first few years in a rural village where time has slowed … I haven’t lived in the 1940s, but I can recognise its faded echoes.”
Indians began arriving in Trinidad in 1845 with 217 indentured servants disembarking on the first boat from northern India. They were met with a life of semi-slavery on sugar plantations, this new existence in the Caribbean not much better than the one they’d left behind. They came filled with hope, seeking a better life, only to be thrust into a new kind of darkness.” Moths see the light and fly to it … Always searching for the border between deep darkness and the billows of the moon. The moonlight to them is hope … It is that hope that turns on them and gets them killed … There were so many things in this life that were like this. Everyone searching for that long, cool curling comber of moonlight.” This excerpt expresses one of the core themes of the novel: the hope for a better life.
The book centers around a family living in one room of a barrack, with several other families. They live at subsistence levels but still find joy in their relationships and the natural world around them. On the outskirts of their lives is a married couple in their colonial manor house filled with luxury. The lives of these disparate families suddenly intersect with surprising and dire consequences. Brilliant foreshadowing anticipates the final difficult lessons learned by many of the characters. The mystery of how their lives have been on a trajectory to converge from connections few are aware of drives the reader onward as we learn about the murky past many would prefer to remain in the shadows.
The characters in this novel try desperately to break out of established patterns, some succeeding, others unable, many hoping “… there was a way to transcend bodies, to hop into another’s life and live it to the fullest.” Despite systemic obstacles, some succeed only to bring their worlds crashing down, chasing the moonlight, drawing them like moths to the flame.
The mellifluous language and immersion in the Trinidadian landscape, as well as the core mystery of the unexpected interconnectedness of the characters’ lives, make this novel a compulsive pleasure to read. ◀
Megan McLean is an environmental scientist and mother of four teenagers who spends her free time reading and biking. She lives in Santa Fe.