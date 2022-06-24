A mashup of murder and manners

THE MURDER OF MR. WICKHAM by Claudia Gray, Vintage, 400 pages, paperback, $15.30
By its title, you may at first infer that The Murder of Mr. Wickham is solely a spin-off of Jane Austen’s most popular book, Pride and Prejudice. This turns out to be only partly the case; this modern tribute to the original rom-com creator actually comprises characters from all six Austen novels. It is a worthy addition to the plethora of fan fiction available to Janeites, joining the ranks of notable inclusions such as Death Comes to Pemberley by P.D. James. While it certainly is not necessary for your enjoyment of this newcomer to the genre, a re-reading of all Austen’s works definitely enhances the experience.
Claudia Gray, the pen name of author Amy Vincent, seems to have a knack for writing books aimed at large fan bases. Gray is best known for several young adult series, the two most popular being the Evernight series set in a Hogwarts-type school for vampires with a Romeo and Juliet romance as a central theme and a Star Wars series that was very well received by the throngs of its fans both young and old. With Janeites being legion, Gray may have hit on her most commercially successful book to date.
The Murder of Mr. Wickham is set in 1820 at Donwell Abbey. Emma Woodhouse and Mr. Knightly are hosting a month-long house party with guests you will recognize from the Austen novels — with the addition of Jonathan Darcy, offspring of Elizabeth Bennett, and Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, and Juliet Tilney, the daughter of Catherine and Henry from Northanger Abbey. When Wickham shows up to a decidedly inhospitable welcome at their first dinner, we discover he has affected the lives of almost all the guests to their detriment and, consequently, soon finds himself murdered. From here, we enjoy a wonderful combination of country house murder mystery, a discourse on the manners of society, and the possibility of romance as Jonathan and Juliet set to work as amateur sleuths. The author does a very good job of capturing the tone and period language of the Austen novels with the result that you find yourself speaking, afterward, with a more formal vocabulary and seeking to improve your moral rectitude.
The inclusion of these last two young guests allows the author to play with characters of her own creation, which ends up being one of the more satisfying aspects of the book. In particular, Jonathan Darcy presents a multifaceted personality that we watch evolve throughout the book. He appears to have many of the qualities possessed by his misunderstood father, with Juliet at first finding that “he could be awkward, yes, but hardly offensive. Then she remembered that she herself had taken offense at his words.” In the reader’s group guide, the author suggests we might label Jonathan as neuro-divergent in our modern parlance.
“Numbers and probabilities came easily to him and always had,” much to the chagrin of the guests playing a round of whist with him. “To me it seems obvious,” he says. He perhaps overly enjoys going on at length about his favorite book and must desist to avoid boring a dance partner. He also “found nearly all clothing to be restrictive and somewhat unpleasant: the sensations against his skin were somewhat difficult to ignore.” The understanding and perspective of Juliet in regard to these traits promises the possibility of a continuation of their story in a subsequent novel.
Always while reading the Victorian novelists, I ponder the benefits of a society where the rules are so uniformly in place that one always knows what one must do in every situation (hosting a house party where a murder occurs being somewhat of an exception, as Emma finds in this modern revamp). With the current rules of society somewhat nonexistent, this can be very appealing. However, after spending time within these walls, I find that the constrictions of this society are too great to be a serious draw. Jonathan feels similarly when thinking of the chance to sleuth alongside Miss Tilney in a more open manner: “He’d always known that he was not adept at the polite frictions used by everyone around him in virtually all conversations. What he had not known was how good it would feel to do without them.”
While this story is at heart a murder mystery, there are several universal truths — as in the Austen books — to consider throughout. Several characters lead us to ponder the necessity of not being too quick with our judgment of others, especially displayed by the transformation of Edmund Bertram from Mansfield Park. Although Wickham is the quintessential villain, we are reminded that even the most devious among us did not start out that way and are in possession of good qualities as well. However, our choices in life ultimately settle the balance of our characters.
Finally, our characters find that connections forged through adversity are often the strongest: “Uncomfortable though many aspects of the Donwell Abbey house party had been, those who experienced it found themselves greatly connected to the others who had been there.” I believe you will be similarly connected should you give this light yet insightful murder mystery a read.