THE HOUSE AT OTOWI BRIDGE: THE STORY OF EDITH WARNER AND LOS ALAMOS (1973), by Peggy Pond Church, University of New Mexico Press, 159 pages
THE WOMEN AT OTOWI CROSSING (1966), by Frank Waters, Swallow Press, 314 pages
Read together, these two books — set near Los Alamos during the creation of the atomic bomb — paint a vivid picture of Edith Warner, who ran a café at a train stop near San Ildefonso Pueblo. In Frank Waters’ novel, Warner is fictionalized as Helen Chalmers, a Pennsylvania transplant who develops a spiritual connection to the local pueblo culture in the shadow of the secretive science laboratory on the hill. The book’s most memorable image is Helen’s discovery of breast cancer juxtaposed with the bomb’s infamous mushroom cloud.
Peggy Pond Church’s family ran the Los Alamos Ranch School, which closed in 1942 when the government took it over to establish the top-secret Manhattan Project. She was a down-to-earth person, so her biography of her close friend Warner is straightforward, yet intimate, without Waters’ fanciful (somewhat dated) take on Warner’s spiritual relationship to the pueblo. However, despite the interior nature of Helen’s journey in The Woman at Otowi Crossing, Waters’ protagonist makes some important observations about the world that remain relevant in 2020.
“Perhaps none of us really ever learn anything by degrees. We just keep on absorbing things unconsciously without realizing what they mean. Till suddenly, for no apparent reason, it all comes into focus with a blinding flash. Civilizations like people must evolve the same way.”
KINGDOM OF THE SUN: STORIES (2016), by James Terry, University of New Mexico Press, 216 pages
The stories in Kingdom of the Sun are set in Deming, a bleak waystation between Silver City and Las Cruces through which author James Terry weaves a dense tapestry of class stratification, sexual confusion, and football culture. His varied cast of characters includes an elderly woman who owns a small apartment complex, a kid at a county fair, and a tennis-playing attorney, all of whom are uncommonly well drawn for short fiction. In each story, there is an awkward sexual encounter or intimate physical moment. A trucker takes a teenage waitress to a drive-in movie and is surprised when she misreads his intentions. A lonely handyman arouses romantic and maternal longing in an old woman. A teenage boy finds himself drawn to a manipulative ex-girlfriend. A man runs into his ex-stepfather in a border town bar. The emphasis is on the vulnerability of intimacy, with characters longing for a pure moment of connection that, for one reason or another, is thwarted.
LADIES OF THE CANYONS: A LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN AND THEIR ADVENTURES IN THE AMERICAN SOUTHWEST (2015), by Lesley Poling-Kempes, University of Arizona Press, 384 pages
In the first decades of the 20th century, as Northern New Mexico became an artist colony for Anglo transplants, a certain kind of woman ventured into the American Southwest. She was most likely from a traditional upper-class Victorian upbringing — educated, curious, and creative. She was financially able to travel in comfort. And she was usually considered past her prime for marriage in the world she came from.
The best known of these women are Mabel Dodge Luhan and Georgia O’Keeffe, but other less-heralded women came before them.
In Ladies of the Canyons, Lesley Poling-Kempes traces the lives of ethnomusicologist Natalie Curtis, painter Alice Klauber, museum founder Mary Cabot Wheelwright, and Ghost Ranch founder Carol Stanley. The book reveals a complicated community of women with strong personalities, and how those of lesser means often depended on the wealthier members of their social circles for financial support.
The book also shows the ways in which these women interacted with and influenced local culture, sometimes using methods that were less than respectful when seen through a modern lens.
