A dishy tale of literary Manhattan

Francis Bacon famously said that “some books are to be tasted, others to be swallowed, and some few to be chewed and digested.” He’ll get no argument from me, but the great philosopher and essayist did leave out a fourth category: Some books we simply gobble up, unable to stop reading.

Normally, these are novels — particularly fast-moving fiction, thrillers and mysteries — but not always. Witness Come Back in September, by Darryl Pinckney, subtitled A Literary Education on West Sixty-Seventh Street, Manhattan. That address belonged to the brilliant Elizabeth Hardwick, who, back in the 1970s, guided the 20-something Pinckney through the upper echelons of Manhattan literary and intellectual life. This memoir of that apprenticeship — by one of our most distinguished writers on African American culture, literature, and history — provides a “you are there” account of those thrilling years.

