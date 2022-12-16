A classic, tragic account of American incarceration

Everybody knew Bobby Johnson was no killer. His friends knew he was innocent, his mother knew he was innocent, his nine siblings knew he was innocent, the other Black teenagers who hung out with him on the corner in front of the Dix Deli knew he was innocent. Word of his innocence followed him into prison. “When I first came here,” Johnson would say of the near decade he spent incarcerated, “a lot of older guys from my neighborhood were yelling at me: ‘Why you in here for something you didn’t do?’” When he was exonerated in 2015, even the daughter of the man he was alleged to have murdered agreed that he was innocent.

The Other Side of Prospect, by journalist Nicholas Dawidoff, tells the story of how a manifestly not-guilty 16-year-old confessed to the murder-robbery of an elderly Black man in the Newhallville neighborhood of New Haven, Connecticut, blocks from where Johnson lived. It’s the story of how the justice system handed a good kid a 38-year sentence, of which he served nine years before a skilled, obsessive defense attorney took his case and got him out. Johnson reentered society grateful but overwhelmed, and when the book ends he is still looking for meaningful work — and for personal meaning.

