Martin Markinson sold the Helen Hayes Theater on Broadway for just under $25 million in 2015. Markinson had owned the historic New York venue with Donald Tick since 1979 — and for 30 years the busy producer split his time between Manhattan and Santa Fe. The now-full-time Santa Fe resident has written a memoir about his life and passion for the performing arts, Come On Along & Listen to My Life in Theatre, published by Archway. Markinson reads from his book at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Santa Fe Public Library (145 Washington Ave.). Admission is free. For more information, call 505-955-6792 and go to santafelibrary.org.
Random Acts