The inevitability of aging. Leaving behind an abusive lover. A devastating fire. The crushing challenge of pronouncing an apparently simple English word. The way to handle an annoying dad.
Each fascinating (human, heartbreaking, triumphant) idea played a part in the work of winners of the 2022 Pasatiempo Writing Contest. That and much more.
Writers from all over Northern New Mexico offered up their efforts in more than 150 entries. The memoir category returned from its successful debut in 2021. Poetry entries again broke recent records. As it was last year, fiction was primarily an adult category, although we did see more entries in youth fiction.
While there were many pieces that addressed connection — to the landscape, in particular — isolation was a common theme across all categories and age groups. Also reoccurring: the human spirit — its successes, struggles, states of being. And anxiety, faith, and spirituality, sometimes set against a dystopian backdrop.
Timely and eternal notions all.
As usual, the judges looked for well-crafted works with resonant themes, compelling descriptions, and the kind of tension that made it hard to put the piece down.
About the second-place adult memoir, We Only Got Go!, a judge described “a staccato pacing, repetition, and pile ups of sentences (without verbs or more than two words) delivered a tactile sense of the character’s organized panic. The unusual structure was simply perfect to bring us there — the moment the main character feared her house would burn down — and make us grateful that we weren’t actually with her.”
But flames on the north ridge swirl like the aurora borealis. Purse? Slap pockets for phone. Sharp commands, dog in car. Check: House doors unlocked, hoses off, lights everywhere left on. Dash for buckets and float them in catchment tank. Maybe someone will try. Maybe? Leaving my house behind me. Precious. So newly extra precious.
In Breath, the second-place winner for youth fiction, the diaristic narrative takes us to an intimate, if apocalyptic world of bad air, disease, and yet, also, visits to a friend’s house. The COVID-adjacent story reveals the mundane, as well as the anxiety of a young person grappling with loss and fear in the midst of an “air pollution apocalypse.” “The voice of the main character is strong and singular,” a judge writes. “Her struggle to survive is compelling.”
August 15, 2006, Day 176 4:29 pm My gas mask is starting to get foggy. I’m having a hard time seeing. It’s day 176 since the outbreak started. Mom is still really sick and dad left a month ago. Theo is still giving me a headache. I have to go get another air filter for the house and mom’s medication. I’m so tired
It’s seems so easy. To speak a little word. Like “dog” or “person.” Or “world.” The first-place adult entry in poetry, I Have Difficulty Saying World, explores that dilemma for someone who can’t get his/her mouth and tongue to make sense of it. “Great turns of phrase. Every time I turn over a less-than-elegant thought in my mind, it evolves into something delicate and full with meaning,” said another judge. “Really lovely.”
Blame me and not my stiff lips or lack
of speech therapy or the Spanish spoken
by my ancestors that has oozed into my own
understanding of how sounds turn into expression.
What maniacal daredevil placed a “w” and “r”
so closely together that they’re practically siblings?
As always, the work is unedited, except for minor changes for clarity and in one case, expletives. I hope you enjoy them as much as we did.