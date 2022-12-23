Contest intro

The inevitability of aging. Leaving behind an abusive lover. A devastating fire. The crushing challenge of pronouncing an apparently simple English word. The way to handle an annoying dad.

Each fascinating (human, heartbreaking, triumphant) idea played a part in the work of winners of the 2022 Pasatiempo Writing Contest. That and much more.

Writers from all over Northern New Mexico offered up their efforts in more than 150 entries. The memoir category returned from its successful debut in 2021. Poetry entries again broke recent records. As it was last year, fiction was primarily an adult category, although we did see more entries in youth fiction.

