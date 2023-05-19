Over the recent Mother’s Day weekend, many of us awoke to the sound of water tinkling through our roof gutters. While our parched yards soaked it up, the birds sat quietly in the newly budded trees to wait for the “all clear” before emerging in a chorus of chirps and filling up on fresh worms that washed up in sidewalk puddles.
A rainy spring day might spoil a weekend for people living in other places around the world, but here in Santa Fe, we’ll take the rain or pretty much any other type of spring weather that doesn’t blow dust into our lattes or send us chasing napkins down sidewalks in front of outdoor café tables.
While the pleasant soaking meant some had to postpone hikes and other outdoor activities, many of us tucked back under the blankets and reached for our books, honoring the blessed excuse to put off that jog or errand in favor of stealing back a bit of weekend reading time.
Spending daylight hours with my nose in a book feels incredibly indulgent, like butterscotch pudding or 800 thread count sheets. This job, you’ll not be surprised to learn, requires a lot of reading, so if I get a chance to read for fun, then it had better be worth the extra wear and tear on my eyeballs, much in the same way I wouldn’t want to spend the day’s carb allowance on eating a bunch of overcooked pasta.
Because my brain is largely reduced to mush by day’s end, I often pick out a book the same way I pick out a wine: I look to the experts.
The authors who have been expertly wrangled for this weekend’s Santa Fe International Literary Festival are certainly a well-curated bunch of grapes and vintages. Big-name fiction and true crime writers, climate and science experts, memoirists and local literary legends, investigative journalists and James Beard recipients — this event is packed with authors whose titles could fill a house library (and then some).
It would take a Seattle-level rainy season for me to get through even a fraction of these authors and their titles (especially yours, Diana Gabaldon, whose Outlander series books still beckon to me, even though they’re the size of a small suitcase). But on this past drizzly weekend, I managed to crack into Pulitzer Prize winner Ed Yong’s An Immense World, a beautiful book that has me thinking about experiencing the world through an animal’s senses. This chonker is dense with scientific observations and ponderings, requiring me to chew through every word — and while it’s slow going, it is also deeply satisfying, like consuming “good” calories that will help you hike up a steep mountain. And that’s just the top of the stack for now.
I’ll be making a meal out of the recommended reading list (see page 28) that we compiled based on this year’s festival. And if you’re feeling inspired, send your recommendations — and wishes for rainy weather — my way.