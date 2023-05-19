Arts and sciences

Carolyn Graham, Pasatiempo Editor

Over the recent Mother’s Day weekend, many of us awoke to the sound of water tinkling through our roof gutters. While our parched yards soaked it up, the birds sat quietly in the newly budded trees to wait for the “all clear” before emerging in a chorus of chirps and filling up on fresh worms that washed up in sidewalk puddles.

A rainy spring day might spoil a weekend for people living in other places around the world, but here in Santa Fe, we’ll take the rain or pretty much any other type of spring weather that doesn’t blow dust into our lattes or send us chasing napkins down sidewalks in front of outdoor café tables.

While the pleasant soaking meant some had to postpone hikes and other outdoor activities, many of us tucked back under the blankets and reached for our books, honoring the blessed excuse to put off that jog or errand in favor of stealing back a bit of weekend reading time.

