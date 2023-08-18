Beyond the booths

The Santa Fe Indian Market has developed a powerful gravitational force during its century-plus in operation, pulling in increasing numbers of unaffiliated satellite offerings.
It’s not just the service industry that benefits from the influx of tourists. This year, the weekend’s ancillary events include an Indigenous theater company presenting its first production, multiple gallery receptions featuring Native artists, a book launch, and a fashion show.
The Indigenous troupe Natives of the Apocalypse consists of three actors and a director who met at the Institute of American Indian Arts: Enoch Chapman , Sean Seymour (Sioux), Isaiah St. Cyr (Ho-Chunk), and Montana Miller (Diné), a Gallup native. The latter three will perform an adaptation of the 1983 Lyle Kessler play Orphans, in which two adult orphan brothers co-exist in a run-down row house in North Philadelphia. Their version is called Orphans Indigenized.
All four group members are still in school, and they’d planned to stage their debut play in late 2022, only to get swept up in school productions. St. Cyr says the market ended up being the perfect showcase for the group’s debut.
“That’s when people are coming back to school, for one thing. Second, there’s going to be a lot of tourism in town,” he says. “Indian Market is massive, with more Native American people coming through town that we would get on, say, a weekend in October or something.”
St. Cyr grew up in Winnebago, Nebraska, near the Iowa border, but the significance of Indian Market isn’t lost on him.
“It’s a pretty big deal for me; the market is something that a lot of people know about in my [circles],” he says. “When I travel to other states, and I tell them, ‘I’m going to school in Santa Fe.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve been to the market. That’s the best time to visit Santa Fe.’ So it’s pretty surreal that [our show is] happening the same weekend, at the same time.”
Orphans will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, August 20, in Black Box Theater at IAIA, 83 Avan Nu Po Road.
Southwest Seminars will attempt to catch the market’s tailwind with a lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Southwest Seminars holds 50 lectures a year, and Monday is the closest they can come to Indian Market weekend.
Mateo Romero (Cochiti) will be part of the lecture, titled Who Are We and Why Does it Matter?, alternately titled, When Are Indians Going to be the ‘Good Guys’ in the Movies?
Southwest Seminars has been hosting Indigenous speakers to coincide with Indian Market since the educational nonprofit’s debut in 1997, says Alan Osborne, who co-runs the organization with Connie Eichstaedt. That first year, Southwest Seminars was hosting a whopping three lectures a week; it switched to its current format the following year.
“Monday night after the market has always been where we tried to get someone that we wouldn’t get otherwise,” Osborne says. “That has often been sort of the cream of the crop.”
For about the past 15 years, he says, the organization featured poet, lecturer, and Indigenous rights advocate Suzan Shown Harjo (Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee). This year Harjo, 78, was unable to attend and recommended Romero as her replacement.
Southwest Seminars also generally hosts a speaker with expertise on Indigenous issues the Monday before Indian Market. On August 14, the speaker was Fort Lewis College professor Andrew Gulliford, discussing the topic What’s Truly at Stake in Bears Ears? 11,000 Years of History.
Osborne notices an attendance boost on the Mondays after Indian Market — and that some attendees seem a bit weary from a weekend of sensory overload.
Because of that overload, some businesses opt not to hitch themselves to the Indian Market train. Collected Works even takes a monthlong break from offering events.
“There is just too much going on in August — opera, music at the Plaza, other music events,” and of course the market, Cecile Lipworth, the bookstore’s event producer, says in an email.
Following is a list of other events related to Indigenous arts that are separate from the Indian Market.
RECEPTIONS/SCREENINGS
LewAllen Galleries
Two offerings are planned in honor of John Nieto, whose art reflected his Indigenous and Hispanic heritage. He died in 2018 at age 81 or 82. A reception for Images of Ancestry, an exhibition featuring Nieto’s work, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 18, at the gallery, 1613 Paseo de Peralta. A screening of the 72-minute documentary John Nieto: An American Spirit Walk, written and directed by Anaya Nieto, is at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Santa Fe Scottish Rite Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta. Free, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA)
Opening receptions for artists Rebecca Lee Kunz (Cherokee Nation) and Jontay “Kahm” Kahmakoatayo (Plains Cree), titled Ever Green and Forever Beautiful: Inside My Mind, respectively, are set in the store at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 18. Kahmakoatayo will sell works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, and IAIA alumna Nicole Lawe (Karuk) will sell jewelry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. 108 Cathedral Place, iaia.edu/mocna
Native Cinema Showcase
The National Museum of the America Indian will offer free screenings of feature-length works by Native American filmmakers, as well as three shorts programs, Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20, at the New Mexico History Museum Auditorium. A special event on Saturday highlighting Indigenous music videos precedes a performance by Doc Native and Spencer Battiest (Seminole Tribe of Florida) and DJ Emcee One. View the full schedule at sfnm.co/schedule. NMHM, 113 Lincoln Avenue, 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org
Sorrel Sky Gallery
Four events are planned over the weekend at the downtown gallery: Pahponee Pottery — Preserving Tradition at 3 p.m. Friday, August 18; an Indian Market group show and reception at 5 p.m. Friday, August 18; a one-man show and book signing by David Yarrow at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19; and a Navajo weaving educational talk at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 20. 125 W. Palace Avenue, 505-501-6555
The Signature Gallery
A group show includes live demonstrations and artist workshops. For more information, including hours, visit thesignaturegallery.com/events.
MUSEUMS
New Mexico History Museum
Indigenous portal artisans will show their wares over the weekend at the New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Avenue. It’s a change for the marketplace, normally held across from the Plaza outside the Palace of the Governors. Admission to the museum will be free both days. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20. Free, 505-982-6366, museumfoundation.org
New Mexico Museum of Art
People are invited to “put their inspiration to use” and create their own art at Create Station Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Mexico Museum of Art. 107 W. Palace Avenue, nmartmuseum.org/events
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
The annual IAIA Student and Recent Graduate Art Market features the work of 12 current students and 11 graduates, with proceeds benefiting the IAIA museum club. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20. Rebecca Lee Kunz (Cherokee Nation) will demonstrate printmaking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 19. 108 Cathedral Place
Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian
The Case Trading Post’s third annual Artists Market is geared toward both established and emerging artists. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, August 18, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 19. Wheelwright Library, 704 Camino Lejo. 505-982-4636, wheelwright.org
Poeh Cultural Center
The Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival 2023 begins at 8 a.m. Friday, August 18, and concludes at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 20. Event includes outdoor performances, panel discussions for artists, films and screenings, demonstrations, and more. Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, 30 Buffalo Thunder Trail. 505-455-5555, hiltonbuffalothunder.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
The Dowa:Kwe Dance Group (Zuni) is set to perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, August 18; 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 19; and 11 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 20. IPCC courtyard, 2401 12th Street NW, Albuquerque. 505-843-7270, indianpueblo.org
POP-UP SHOWS
Exhibitors from Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe & Whitehawk will sell wares from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20, at El Museo Cultural De Santa Fe, 555 Camino de la Familia. Admission is $10. objectsofartshows.com/pop-up
MUSIC/POETRY
Joy Harjo (Muscogee/Creek), who served three terms as the 23rd U.S. poet laureate and was the first Indigenous person to hold that title, will read her works as part of the third and final IndigenousWays event. Also set to perform are guitarist Larry Mitchell, Indigenous musician Black Belt Eagle Scout (Swinomish), and American Idol contestant Charly Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora). IndigenousWays lists its mission as reaching “Indigenous & LGBTQIA2S+ communities through outreach with music, the arts, and Indigenous wisdom that creates and enhances survival and sustainability.” 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 18. Railyard Park, 740 Cerrillos Road. Free, indigenousways.org
FASHION
A series of events dubbed the Sky-Eagle Retrospective: Redefining Native Avant-Garde Fashion is set for Bishop’s Lodge. On the first day, 100 looks from the collection, created by Santa Fe designer Dante Biss-Grayson (Osage), will be showcased on a runway. On the second, a panel discussion of Indigenous entrepreneurs is planned. A launch of the resort collection from the Sky-Eagle Fashion House follows on the final day. A portion of proceeds goes to the Native Forward scholarship program. 5 p.m. Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19; noon Sunday, August 20, Bishop’s Lodge, 1297 Bishops Lodge Road. 888-741-0480, tinyurl .com/fbw8rwjm
BOOK LAUNCH
A book launch for Jeffrey Gibson’s An Indigenous Present (DelMonico Books/BIG NDN Press, release date August 22) is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19, in the Marlene Nathan Meyerson Auditorium at SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta. The gathering includes DJ sets, dancing, a book signing, and food and drinks. The book features the work of numerous North American Indigenous artists. Gibson, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians who is of Cherokee descent, has exhibited his work at SITE Santa Fe in the past and recently was named the first solo Indigenous artist to represent the U.S. at the Venice Biennale in Italy. Free, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org
COMEDY
Isiah Yazzie’s name is familiar to comedy fans in Northern New Mexico; he performs locally and runs the Pick Up New Mexico political comedy YouTube channel. He’ll present the interactive show How How: Hollywood’s Offensive Westerns, billed as breaking down Native American stereotypes. The show features video clips and images, and Yazzie will bring some audience members onto the stage. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 19, Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Avenue. $20 to $30. 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com
BROADCAST
KSFR is set to broadcast an interview related to IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts exhibitions and programs with Tazbah McCullah (Diné) from noon to 1 p.m. That’s followed by an interview with Tara Gatewood (Isleta Pueblo) from 1 to 4 p.m.