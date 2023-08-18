Beyond the booths

Comedian Isiah Yazzie takes the stage at Jean Cocteau Cinema on Saturday, August 19, with his interactive show How How: Hollywood’s Offensive Westerns. Courtesy isiahyazziecomedy on Instgram

The Santa Fe Indian Market has developed a powerful gravitational force during its century-plus in operation, pulling in increasing numbers of unaffiliated satellite offerings.

It’s not just the service industry that benefits from the influx of tourists. This year, the weekend’s ancillary events include an Indigenous theater company presenting its first production, multiple gallery receptions featuring Native artists, a book launch, and a fashion show.

The Indigenous troupe Natives of the Apocalypse consists of three actors and a director who met at the Institute of American Indian Arts: Enoch Chapman , Sean Seymour (Sioux), Isaiah St. Cyr (Ho-Chunk), and Montana Miller (Diné), a Gallup native. The latter three will perform an adaptation of the 1983 Lyle Kessler play Orphans, in which two adult orphan brothers co-exist in a run-down row house in North Philadelphia. Their version is called Orphans Indigenized.

LewAllen Galleries honors John Nieto, whose work includes Pueblo Dialogue (1990, acrylic on canvas), in an exhibit titled Images of Ancestry.
The feature film We Are Still Here is one of the free screenings at the New Mexico History Museum as part of the 2023 Native Cinema Showcase. Courtesy Visit Films
The Messenger by Rebecca Lee Kunz is representative of the artist’s work being showcased in the exhibition Ever Green at MoCNA. Courtesy IAIA
