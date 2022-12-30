Beyond our borders

As you plan out your early 2023 itinerary of Santa Fe performances, consider these three travel-worthy opportunities during the upcoming months.
FEBRUARY
Opera Colorado
Until recently Opera Colorado focused mostly on the standard repertory, but it has been branching out lately with Paul Moravec’s The Shining in February 2022 and now Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Die Tote Stadt (The Dead City), coming this February. Korngold was only 23 when the opera premiered, but his earlier one-acts had been so successful that many European companies bid for the right to stage Die Tote Stadt. It ended up having simultaneous opening nights in Hamburg and Cologne on Dec. 4, 1920, and went on to become one of the most frequently performed operas of the decade.
In the early 1930s, the Nazis declared his music to be “degenerate,” along with that of many other Jewish composers, and the opera vanished from sight; Korngold soon made his way to Hollywood where he became a film score pioneer. Die Tote Stadt is being performed more and more these days on both sides of the Atlantic, but this is a still-rare chance to hear it outside of the biggest American opera centers.
The Opera Colorado production is directed by Chas Rader-Shieber, who is often a wizard with quirky contemporary works, and it features a strong central trio in soprano Sara Gartland, tenor Jonathan Burton, and baritone Daniel Belcher. Performances are Feb. 25 and 28, and March 3 and 5. Tickets are $39-$210 from 303-468-2030 or operacolorado.org.
MAY AND JUNE
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
The endlessly inventive Opera Theatre of Saint Louis opens its 2023 season on May 20 with ragtime great Scott Joplin’s pioneering Treemonisha, reconceived with a new prologue and epilogue composed by Damien Sneed to Karen Chilton’s text. It celebrates the legacy of Freddie Alexander, Joplin’s second wife, who inspired Treemonisha’s composition.
While you’re in St. Louis you can tour the house where Joplin lived from 1901 to 1907, and visit Forest Park, site of the 1904 World’s Fair. The St. Louis season also includes Puccini’s Tosca, Mozart’s Così Fan Tutte, and Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah, the latter directed by Santa Fe favorite Patricia Racette. The St. Louis season runs through June 25; single tickets are $25-$139 from 314-961-0644 or opera-stl.org.
JUNE
San Francisco Opera
Only the biggest and bravest opera companies in the world tackle Die Frau Ohne Schatten (The Woman Without a Shadow). The San Francisco staging (June 4-28) is a rare opportunity to hear Richard Strauss’s fearsomely difficult masterpiece. (It’s the only Strauss opera never performed by the Santa Fe Opera.) The top tier soloists are sopranos Camilla Nylund and Nina Stemme, and tenor Johan Reuter; the scenery and costumes were designed by David Hockney.
There’s also a new production of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly (June 3-July 1), starring soprano Karah Son and tenor Michael Fabiano, and a new work in El Ũltimo Sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego). Gabriela Lena Frank’s 2021 opera blends Mexican culture with aspects of the Orpheus myth in a Day of the Dead reuniting of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera three years after her death (June 13-30).
Single tickets are $26-$410 from 415-864-3330 or sfopera.com.