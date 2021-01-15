Museum of New Mexico Gift Shops Closing
The gift shops at the New Mexico History Museum, New Mexico Museum of Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC), and the Museum of International Folk Art will close through March 31 due to the pandemic and the typically slow post-holiday season. Two of these stores, the Folk Art Museum and MIAC, were previously closed because they could only be accessed through the museums, which were shuttered by public health orders. Some of their inventory was moved to a holiday pop-up at Lincoln Place. The pop-up has closed as well, but the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, which manages the shops, will continue to sell items from all four museum stores through its website at shopmuseum.org.
First Foto Forum Santa Fe Photography Award
Foto Forum Santa Fe is now accepting submissions for its inaugural photography award. Photographers may send up to 12 related pictures that would be gallery and exhibition ready if selected. Work will be judged by artist, writer, and educator Harry Gamboa Jr. The first-place winner will receive $1,000 and a solo exhibition at Foto Forum’s gallery at 1714 Paseo de Peralta. The second-place photographer will receive $500 and have three works placed at the gallery and online. Entry is open until May 4 and costs $35 to $45. Go to fotoforumsantafe.com/award.
The National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show rescheduled
Billing itself as the largest gathering of spicy foods vendors and fanatics, the National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show has been postponed until March 4 to 6 of 2022. The pandemic may have caused the cancellation of this year’s festival, the 33rd, but the Scovie Awards blind taste spicy food product competition has already declared its winners. For information on the National Fiery Foods show, go to fieryfoodsshow.com; Scovie Awards can be found at scovieawards.com.
Space for a new committee
Vital Spaces, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit dedicated to finding affordable real estate rentals for a diverse group of artists, announced four new members for its eight-person curatorial committee: Writer Mya Green, artist and actor Maida Branch, former executive director of Warehouse 21 Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt, and artist/educator Kemely Gomez. The committee will help select artists for Vital Spaces programs and generally act as an advisory board for the nonprofit.
Taos School of Music announces 2021 Summer Session
The Taos School of Music canceled its 2020 programs because of the pandemic but will return June 14 to Aug. 8, 2021. This year’s faculty will include the Borromeo String Quartet, the Shanghai Quartet, the Brentano String Quartet, and pianists Thomas Sauer and Robert McDonald, among others. Many of the students selected for the 2020 class were drawn from elite universities and conservatories all over the world and will be able to attend in 2021. A handful of open spots will be filled via virtual auditions. Those interested can go taosschoolofmusic.com. The deadline for applicants is Sunday, Jan. 17.
From Santa Fe to the world
Vocalist John Holiday, who appeared at the Santa Fe Opera in 2011, placed fifth in this year’s season of NBC’s The Voice. Holiday distinguished himself in the contest by performing renditions of classics by Simon & Garfunkel, Coldplay, and Frank Sinatra. Originally from Texas, Holiday is currently a professor of music at Lawrence University in Wisconsin.
