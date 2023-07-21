Halfway between Santa Fe and Jemez Springs, via Pojoaque and San Ildefonso Pueblo, high up on the Pajarito Plateau and unceded Indigenous land, sits a county — and a town that’s home to some 13,000 souls — on four dry, rocky mesas.

At the heart of the town, on the second mesa from the south, sits an imposing wooden lodge. It was built, it seems, entirely of beams so thick and so tall that they could only have come from trees as ancient as the hills around town.

Arts boom

Ashley Pond Park is the town’s gathering place for summer concerts. Courtesy Los Alamos County Image Gallery
Arts boom

A painted-silk sculpture by local artist Katy Korkos is among the library’s permanent art collection. Courtesy Los Alamos County Image Gallery
Arts boom

Michael Andryc’s Painted by the Wolf(man) was included in a recent retrospective of the artist’s work at Step Up Gallery.

