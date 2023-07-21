Halfway between Santa Fe and Jemez Springs, via Pojoaque and San Ildefonso Pueblo, high up on the Pajarito Plateau and unceded Indigenous land, sits a county — and a town that’s home to some 13,000 souls — on four dry, rocky mesas.
At the heart of the town, on the second mesa from the south, sits an imposing wooden lodge. It was built, it seems, entirely of beams so thick and so tall that they could only have come from trees as ancient as the hills around town.
In the late 1920s and up until the war years, Fuller Lodge served as the dining hall and staff quarters of the exclusive Los Alamos Ranch School for boys. During World War II — 80 years ago to be specific — the lodge became a community center for the Manhattan Project workers and their families and a mess hall for the military. More recently, it served as a centerpiece for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer.
Here at the lodge, beginning in 1943 and through 1945, the war-time inhabitants drank, met, and chatted away in corners. To alleviate the boredom — and possibly the guilt, as Joseph Kane wrote in a 1979 Time magazine article — they established craft clubs and a drama club. They formed impromptu musical quartets, quintets, and even a jazz band, some of which may have even played on the lawn outside the lodge, weather permitting.
Creating drama
The arts have always been crucial to Los Alamos residents. At first, they served as distraction and existed informally alongside the scientific work that took place at the lab; quickly, however, some turned into much more organized endeavors. Established in 1943, the first dramatic club took on a much more serious note by the end of that same year: During a meeting on November 8, 1943, according to the group’s meeting minutes, the earliest members of the renamed Little Theater agreed to pay a 25 cents monthly membership fee, “until that time when our talents are appreciated and the profits begin rolling in.”
Today, the Los Alamos Little Theater showcases five plays per year at the Performing Arts Center, which is also part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park walking tour.
The instrumental groups — the duets, the quartets, the quintets — morphed in 1947 into the Los Alamos Sinfonetta and in 1991 into the Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra, which puts on annual concerts, including a holiday one. And classical music isn’t the only option in town. From the end of May to early September, the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presents shows every Friday evening at Ashley Pond Park. Billy Bob Thornton (yes, that Billy) and The Boxmasters opened this year’s season on May 26. The Coffis Brothers and Nosotros played in June. On Friday, July 21, as Oppenheimer opens in the theaters, Los Alamos will be rocking to a performance by StoneDaddy.
The release of Nolan’s film coincides with the 80th anniversary of the arrival of nuclear scientists to the mesa, and the spotlight is once again on Los Alamos, which continues to wrestle with its history. But the arts continue to serve the town’s residents as a way to process and express the feelings that any community would face as it struggles with its identity and the ethical questions of the project that nuclear and theoretical physicists developed within its secret confines.
Nuclear reactions
In the fall of 2016, the Los Alamos Arts Council attempted to rekindle conversations about the moral issues surrounding the atomic bomb with an exhibit titled I Am Become Death, and invited artists from across the nation to send in work that spoke to Oppenheimer’s famous quote from the Hindu scripture’s Bhagavad-Gita: “Now I am become death, destroyer of worlds.”
Thirty-three artists participated in the exhibit. Of the pieces that were on display, only one example, a painting, remains, tucked away at the top of a staircase inside the Fuller Lodge in an area closed to the public. The painting is by Nick Fielder, a retired Tennessee state archaeologist who grew up in the 1950s in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The painting is titled Mass Fatalities, Nagasaki 1945 and shows the remains of the Urakami Cathedral after the bombing.
Brandi Engeman, who took over as director of the Los Alamos Arts Council last November, knows a thing or two about historical towns that struggle with their history and their identity. But she also knows that through open discussion, through self-reflection, and through the arts, such communities can move on.
“I lived in another Manhattan Project town,” she says. “In the Tri-Cities [Eastern Washington]. I grew up on and off there. They had a similar identity crisis [to the one in Los Alamos], but they overcame it. Coming from the Tri-Cities, it’s tough because there is a real sense of shame. In Richland, [Washington], there is shame.”
Richland was home to the Manhattan Project’s B Reactor, the first full-scale plutonium production reactor in the world. “The high school that I went to was the Richland Bombers,” Engeman says. “And it had a mushroom cloud for logo. It was on the back of my letterman jacket.”
But eventually, things started to change. “Around the mid-2000s, they were like, ‘Is this who we want to be?’ And they slowly but surely started moving away from that atomic legacy,” she says. “They don’t call themselves the Atomic City anymore. They are the city of atomic energy, but that’s all.
“They realized that if they continued to focus only on the history, or production slowed down, there was going to be nothing to fill the town. And so they invested in art.”
Engeman insists that history should be preserved, but she also worries about Los Alamos, a town she’s called home for several years. “There’s no focus on the future,” she says, noting that tourism is centered on one side of history and on the interest of a generation that will not be here forever. “There’s no focus on what happens when that [older] generation is no longer the tourist generation. How are we going to get the next generation to care about our town?” The answer, she says, lies in the arts.
Make art, not cold war
When Engeman first moved to Los Alamos, she didn’t know anyone. She had altitude sickness but needed to take her 4-year-old outside. She says, “I landed in the [Fuller Lodge] Art Center. As a resident, I was just so excited that here’s this building in the middle of this historic downtown, and the town had decided it was worthwhile to have an art center there.”
Today, the Los Alamos Arts Council operates an art gallery where you can buy art on any budget and that hosts several exhibits throughout the year, nearly back-to-back. The center offers an array of art classes for adults and children, too, and collaborates with Bathtub Row Pub in offering beer-paired painting workshops in the shade of the pub’s tall trees.
The main Mesa Public Library offers another community center for reflection amid the arts. “There is no doubt that at the origins of Los Alamos, we’re all science,” says librarian Eva Jacobson, who oversees the library’s community engagement. “But I do think that as this community has matured, it has become a lot more.”
At the Mesa Public Library, the first thing visitors notice is the art hanging on the walls.
“You don’t just come to the library to check out a book or to check out a movie, or to find a quiet place to sit and read a magazine or to study,” Jacobson says. “You actually come to the library to also engage with art and culture.”
The library maintains a permanent collection of art pieces, from paintings to multimedia artifacts. Jacobson’s favorite artwork is a painted-silk sculpture that hangs from the ceiling and was made by local fabric artist Katy Korkos. “It sort of moves,” Jacobson says. “As you know, air and temperatures change through the library. It’s just gorgeous.”
The library also offers more than 130 art pieces for loan. Patrons can check out original paintings, reproductions, and posters, both for adults and children, and take them home, or to their office, for up to four weeks at a time.
The Mesa Public Library building also houses the Step Up Gallery, a joint collaboration with the Los Alamos Arts Council. Diane Stoffel, the gallery’s curator since 2019, mounts fine arts and educational shows that run the gamut of topics and tone. Michael Andryc’s retrospective exhibit, The Hour of the Wolf(Man), just closed, but it captured the artist’s sense of humor. The upcoming traveling exhibit, Guns in America by Jeff Corwin, on the other hand, will surely raise eyebrows.
Oppenheimer, the anticipated summer blockbuster that was shot in New Mexico and in various locations around Los Alamos, provides a prompt to soak up the culture and explore the town’s history. Visitors can begin at the Fuller Lodge Art Center, where you might ask if you can sneak upstairs for a quick look at Fielder’s Mass Fatalities, Nagasaki 1945.
The 81-year-old artist still works in his studio in Nashville, Tennessee. In an interview with Pasatiempo, Fielder says he remains good friends with Kimiko Sakai, widow of Joe O’Donnell, who was the official Marine Corps photographer sent into Hiroshima and Nagasaki to document the aftermath of the bombs in August 1945. Sakai gave Fielder permission to reproduce two of her husband’s personal war-time photographs from Nagasaki: that of a boy carrying the body of his deceased little brother to a crematorium and the other of Urakami Cathedral right after the bombing of the city.
When asked why he chose to leave his painting in Los Alamos after the 2016 I Am Become Death exhibit, he says his parents taught him that to understand history, one must face all of it, including the most painful parts. He said that the painting belongs in Los Alamos — and that having it there is good for the town’s soul.