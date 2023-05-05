Arts and sciences

Carolyn Graham, Pasatiempo Editor

“Creativity is intelligence having fun,” said Albert Einstein, arguably one of the smartest people to ever have combined epically bad hair days with a formula for how space, time, and gravity work together.

Granted, he was a physicist, but his work with equations and theories also serves to remind us that the arts — in all its forms — is how often how the sciences are manifested and that their mission is to bring smiles to our faces. For instance, that purple iris blooming in your yard right now is, at its core, an onion-like bulb of chlorophyll and DNA, but to most of us, it’s a joyful burst of color popping through our otherwise cracked-dirt yards.

I’m no Einstein (or so I’ve been told), but I do know that whether we’re listening to a string quartet’s lilting musical tension fill a one-spotlight stage or an operatic voice projecting Italian vibrato across desert canyons, these experiences spark emotions that as humans we can’t always quantify but know we like. Gazing upon a square of color on the wall that captures some slice — be it great or small — of humanity turns on parts of our brain that make us listen internally and become more aware of our world and the people in it.

