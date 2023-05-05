Arts and sciences

“Creativity is intelligence having fun,” said Albert Einstein, arguably one of the smartest people to ever have combined epically bad hair days with a formula for how space, time, and gravity work together.
Granted, he was a physicist, but his work with equations and theories also serves to remind us that the arts — in all its forms — is how often how the sciences are manifested and that their mission is to bring smiles to our faces. For instance, that purple iris blooming in your yard right now is, at its core, an onion-like bulb of chlorophyll and DNA, but to most of us, it’s a joyful burst of color popping through our otherwise cracked-dirt yards.
I’m no Einstein (or so I’ve been told), but I do know that whether we’re listening to a string quartet’s lilting musical tension fill a one-spotlight stage or an operatic voice projecting Italian vibrato across desert canyons, these experiences spark emotions that as humans we can’t always quantify but know we like. Gazing upon a square of color on the wall that captures some slice — be it great or small — of humanity turns on parts of our brain that make us listen internally and become more aware of our world and the people in it.
Watching dancers leap across a stage or staring at a potter spinning a lump of dirt into a vessel that can hold flowers or sitting in a corner with the words of an author streaming through our minds or hearing a familiar song that makes us set down our beer and run to the dance floor — these are all fruits of an artist’s labor that are there to awaken our senses, open our hearts, and perhaps most importantly, provide a community for our shared joy.
That’s the science of art, baby, and it’s why the talented team at Pasatiempo works so tirelessly each week to deliver this comprehensive, indispensable guide to what you absolutely without fail must go check out right now and why.
And in the same way that the world of arts and entertainment continues to evolve, so does this venerable 50-some-year-old publication. You might start to notice a few changes, most notably longtime Pasa friend Heather Roan Robbins’ Star Codes column has jumped a few pages toward the back. We also launched a new Out There department (see page 8), which will be rich with ideas about what to see, taste, buy, and know. These ongoing spruce-ups are designed to make the information more accessible and easier to navigate, but you’ll still find a solid lineup of previews, reviews, profiles, arts features, and everything else you’ve come to expect from your Pasa.