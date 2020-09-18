Santa Fe Pro Musica 2020-2021 Season Canceled
Santa Fe Pro Musica canceled its 2020-2021 slate of classical music events as a result of CoViD-19. Orchestral and string performances were scheduled for The Lensic Performing Arts Center, Loretto Chapel, and the St. Francis Auditorium. The organization plans to return next year for its 40th season with Anne-Marie McDermott as the artistic director designate. McDermott will be the first new artistic director since 1980. A pianist, experienced director, and chamber musician, McDermott had previously joined Pro Musica for performances.
Restaurant L’Olivier Permanently Closed
Founded in 2013 by chef Xavier Grenet and his wife, Nathalie Bonnard Grenet, Restaurant L’Olivier served French-inspired cuisine and was recognized for excellence in wine selection by Wine Spectator magazine in 2019. Both Grenet and Bonnard Grenet are native Parisians, and Grenet trained as a chef in France before moving to the Southwest. The coronavirus pandemic, though, has made it too difficult for Restaurant L’Olivier to continue. The restaurant closed its doors on Aug. 29.
Museum of New Mexico Foundation Gifts 136 Memberships
The Museum of New Mexico Foundation (MNMF) donated 136 of its memberships to Native American Professional Parent Resources (NAPPR). Based in Albuquerque, NAPPR provides educational and well-being services for young children, many of whom have developmental disabilities. Among other endeavors, NAPPR supports early childhood learning, and museum visits provide an opportunity for children to learn at a young age. The gifted memberships will allow NAPPR families to visit the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of International Folk Art, New Mexico History Museum, and the New Mexico Museum of Art. The memberships also provide reciprocal free entry to more than 1,000 partner museums nationwide.
New Mexico Humanities Council Awards 13 Grants for Public Programming
The New Mexico Humanities Council board of directors agreed to funding 13 New Mexico organizations that provide arts and culture programming. In the Santa Fe area, CENTER Santa Fe received $7,500 for costs associated with its annual Review Santa Fe Photo Festival and conference scheduled for October. El Rancho de Las Golondrinas was awarded $4,000 for their Speaking of Tradition lecture series, which is currently slated for the fall. The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum was granted $10,000 for their O’Keeffe from Anywhere virtual webinars, which feature scholars presenting free lectures. Finally, the Santa Fe Council on International Relations was presented with $7,200 that it will use for its third annual Journalism Under Fire Conference, which is scheduled for November. The conference will focus on climate change.
Santa Fe Independent Film Festival Pre-Screenings at Motorama at the Downs
In advance of their mid-October main event, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival (SFIFF) will be showing films at Motorama at the Downs. On Friday, Sept. 18, SFIFF premieres The Mortuary Collection, followed by Ava on Sept. 25. Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 7:45 p.m., and screenings begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for The Morturary Collection are available at eventbrite.com/e /the-mortuary-collection-2019-tickets-118787463501?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
