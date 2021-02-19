Some New Mexico museums and historic sites now open
The Department of Cultural Affairs announced that some state museums and historic sites have reopened to the public, in accordance with COVID-safe practices and state public health measures. The Museum of International Folk Art, New Mexico History Museum, and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, in Santa Fe, and the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, in Las Cruces, are open with modified schedules. The New Mexico of Art opens Saturday, Feb. 20. Reopened historic sites include Coronado, Fort Selden, Fort Stanton, Fort Sumner/Bosque Redondo Memorial, Jemez, Lincoln, and Los Luceros. The Taylor-Mesilla Historic Property will remain closed to visitation. For hours of operation, admission prices, and other reopening information, go to newmexicoculture.org.
New contemporary art gallery planned at MIAC
The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture has received a $500,000 donation from longtime supporters JoAnn and Bob Balzer to create a new gallery for contemporary Native art. Exhibitions in the JoAnn and Bob Balzer Native Market and Contemporary Art Gallery are intended to cultivate greater appreciation and a better understanding of contemporary Native American art and artists among museum visitors. Many of the exhibitions will feature work that has won top prizes at SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market and other Native art markets.
“The focus on art that has been in markets is because not everyone gets to go to Indian Market, and this can be a place to see the winning pieces by these top artists,” says Della Warrior (Otoe-Missouria), director of MIAC.
Depending on the availability of resources, the gallery will have at least two exhibits each year, as well as programming that highlights the stories of Indigenous peoples and their artistic contributions. Construction and remodeling inside the museum are slated to begin in April. The new gallery opens in 2022.
Glorieta artist wins $50,000 fellowship
Cannupa Hanska Luger received a 2021 United States Artists Fellowship in the craft category. He is one of 60 artists to earn an unrestricted $50,000 USA Fellowship, which honors the artists’ creative accomplishments and supports ongoing artistic and professional development. USA Fellowships are given in architecture and design, craft, dance, film, media, music, theater and performance, traditional arts, visual art, and writing. Luger is a Glorieta, New Mexico-based multidisciplinary artist who was raised on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota and is of Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, Lakota, and European descent. His site-specific installations incorporate ceramics, video, sound, fiber, steel, repurposed materials, performance, and political action to explore 21st-century Indigeneity. Among his recent awards and honors are a 2020 Creative Capital Fellowship, a 2020 Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship, and the Center for Craft’s inaugural Craft Research Fund Artist Fellowship (2020).
Youth poet laureate competition now open
Santa Feans, ages 13 to 18, are invited to enter the competition to represent the city as the 2021 youth poet laureate. The honor comes with a $1,000 scholarship, publication in a national anthology, and the opportunity to apply to the regional youth poet laureate program, among other prizes. Interested poets, spoken-word artists, emcees, and writers should submit five original poems or raps, as well as a résumé and cover letter, to witterb123@gmail.com by Feb. 28.
Santa Fe Film Institute gets two grants
The Santa Fe Film Institute (SFFI) was awarded funding in January from the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s Native American Advised Fund to support Indigenous filmmakers and promote Native American visibility through film. Every year, SFFI and its main project, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival (SFIFF), present a cutting-edge Indigenous film program by the Institute of American Indian Arts that includes feature films, short films, and IAIA student shorts. SFIFF has presented awards to such Indigenous filmmakers as Tantoo Cardinal, Wes Studi, Razelle Benally, and Chris Eyre. The Native American Advised Fund was established in 1993 with a gift from the late sculptor and humanitarian Allan Houser (Chiricahua Fort Sill Apache). Since 1997, the Native American Advised Fund has granted over $200,000 to 50 tribes, schools, and organizations.
In February, SFFI announced a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support SFIFF. The funds will benefit local filmmakers, students, and the independent film community. This is the second consecutive year SFFI has received a grant from the NEA, and the SFIFF is one of 1,073 projects across America selected during the first round of 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category. The 2021 Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 13 to 17.
Folk Art Market announces 2021 schedule
The International Folk Art Market (IFAM) plans to hold an in-person market from July 7 to 18. The popular annual event is extending from one weekend to a full week, in multiple locations, in order to accommodate existing COVID-safe practices. IFAM will host as many attendees as are allowed, based on New Mexico public health orders for outdoor public gatherings. In addition to the summer market, IFAM is offering a variety of programs and events throughout the year, including a mentor-to-market program for artists, and a digital store. IFAM Santa Fe is a nonprofit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation, and the City of Santa Fe. folkartmarket.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.