Artist Spotlight: Marién Luévano

Marién Luévano, a Mexican flamenco dancer from Tepoztlán, Morelos, Mexico, spoke with Pasatiempo on the phone from Spain, illustrating a central problem with flamenco in Mexico: There isn’t enough work. “In the 1940s, while Spain was living under dictator Francisco Franco, many artists left and came to the U.S. and Mexico,” she says. “Carmen Amaya, a very famous dancer from Barcelona, was one of the dancers who came to Mexico. She started a school, which was run by one of her sisters who stayed after Carmen went back to Spain.” There were also many Spanish clubs, where Mexicans in the upper classes would gather and where they taught Spanish classical dance and later flamenco. “There was a big craze for flamenco starting in the ’50s. At one point, there were 20 tablaos in Mexico City. But then the craze died out. Now there is just one. “I left home at 20 with the support of my parents,” she continues. “I studied with Winnie Amaya in Mexico City. I danced, gave classes, and had a studio for 10 years. That was near the end of the golden age. Now it’s hard. So we go to Spain.” Marisol Encinias first saw Luévano dance at the last tablao in Mexico. “It’s interesting to see how she incorporates movement and dance from her own life experience into flamenco,” she says. “You can see that it’s something deep.” Luévano joins Elohim Flamenco company at the X Theatre on Monday, June 12. “It’s led
by the percussionist Héctor Xavier Aguilar, so we have traditional flamenco with an emphasis on rhythm,” she says. In Spain, she is working on an experimental collaboration supported by a grant from the Mexican government. “It’s a ritual dance, an investigation combining Native, spiritual dances from Aztec times, with flamenco,” she adds. “I’m interested in particular in the Moon Dance, which women dance to give offerings to the goddesses, to ask for water, for crops, for healing. It’s my spiritual path.” — M.W.S.
