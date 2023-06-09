Artist spotlight: Andrés Marín

Andrés Marín

 Christine Fu

An iconoclast is someone who attacks cherished beliefs or institutions. Andrés Marín prefers to say that flamenco orthodoxy is a prison, adding, “There are a lot of rules to be broken.” From the beginning of his solo career in 1998, he was criticized in the press, except for one writer, who asked, “Is this how they’re going to dance in 50 years?”

“Art is not static,” Marín says. “I still piss people off.”

Marín is from Seville, Spain, and grew up on tour with his father, a flamenco dancer, and his mother, a singer. In the ’70s, before the the arrival of television, rock ’n’ roll, and other outside influences, Spanish variety shows toured the country much like vaudeville in America. The lineup included comedians, dancing girls, singing acts, and flamenco.

