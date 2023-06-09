Artist spotlight: Andrés Marín

An iconoclast is someone who attacks cherished beliefs or institutions. Andrés Marín prefers to say that flamenco orthodoxy is a prison, adding, “There are a lot of rules to be broken.” From the beginning of his solo career in 1998, he was criticized in the press, except for one writer, who asked, “Is this how they’re going to dance in 50 years?”
“Art is not static,” Marín says. “I still piss people off.”
Marín is from Seville, Spain, and grew up on tour with his father, a flamenco dancer, and his mother, a singer. In the ’70s, before the the arrival of television, rock ’n’ roll, and other outside influences, Spanish variety shows toured the country much like vaudeville in America. The lineup included comedians, dancing girls, singing acts, and flamenco.
“I used to play in the theaters while my parents were rehearsing. It was a magical world,” Marín says. “These are the memories and images which I draw from today — the fantasy of the theater, where [unlike a tablao] there is space, and light, and silence — ingredients with which to create an architecture of performance.”
“I don’t say this lightly, but Andrés Marín is a flamenco genius,” said Marisol Encinias, executive director of Festival Flamenco Alburquerque. “He’s out there. He does crazy things, and his secret, he told me, is that he doesn’t care what anybody thinks. He holds a singular place in flamenco.”
Jardin Impuro(Impure Garden), the piece he is bringing to the festival on Wednesday, June 14, is subtitled Carta Blanca, or as the French say, “Carte Blanche.” That was the directive given to him by the Musée Picasso-Paris , where the dance debuted in 2015.
“A garden is a place where you plant things. The piece shows my personal laboratory — 30 years of dancing, an accumulation of my experimental work. It starts with memories and traces a journey to freedom,” the dancer says. And for Marín, freedom is being able to do what he wants to do. — M.W.S.