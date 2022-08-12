When nature is nurture

Hosmer at the Municipal Recreation Sports Complex

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A creek ran through the tiny North Dakota town of Dunseith, three blocks from the house where Colette Hosmer grew up.

“I would go down there and catch minnows all day long in a pail and throw them back in or take them home and put them in washtubs filled with water in the backyard,” the Santa Fe artist recalls.

Colette Hosmer, Santa Fe Current, Santa Fe Convention Center installation (2008), set of 27 dark gray granite fish
Colette Hosmer, Still-Life with Hogs Head (2007), courtesy the artist
Colette Hosmer, Fish Globe (2006), mild steel, Tingley Beach-ABQ BioPark, City of Albuquerque permanent collection; courtesy the artist
Colette Hosmer, Still-Life with Deep Dish Pie (1998); courtesy the artist
 A model for one of Hosmer’s future installations

