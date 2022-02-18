When a game is not a game: 'Rock Paper Scissors'

In recent days, the New York Times and other news agencies have widely reported on the role of outside advisors to former President Donald Trump in a plan to seize voting machines.
Also in recent days, U.S. Democratic lawmakers and the Congressional Black Caucus have accused states led by Republican governors of attempts to restrict ballot access to people of color.
Such timely issues come readily to mind when looking at multimedia artist William Greiner’s sculpture Ballot Box (2019). The black wooden cube, with galvanized hardware and the words “CAST YOUR VOTE HERE” written on its sides, would invite vexation for anyone actually trying to use it to cast a vote. Padlocks and heavy chains prevent any egress into the box.
Irony and paradox infuse this work. And in the current era of divisive politics, social upheaval, and disruption of normalcy, it’s more than merely ironic or paradoxical. It’s topical.
“I was never a politically conscious person,” says Greiner, 64, who relocated to Santa Fe from Fort Worth, Texas, in late 2020. “But I’ve always voted. I’m from Louisiana, and one year, the gubernatorial race was between Edwin Edwards and David Duke. The story went, ‘I’m going to vote for the crook rather than the racist.’ So, I’ve always looked at politics and choices like that.
“But when Donald Trump came along, I realized it was a completely different situation, completely different era, completely different animal. I found myself on social media, getting into these arguments that went nowhere, like going down a rabbit hole. I got frustrated and angered by it. I thought, ‘I’m going to cease and desist from this activity, and, instead, I’m going to make art about it.’”
Greiner spent most of his artistic career working as a photographer and later began making collage. Unusual Politics, one of three bodies of work on view at Aurelia Gallery (through Feb. 27) in the exhibit Rock Paper Scissors, was the culmination of three years’ worth of work. An exhibition of Unusual Politics was originally planned for March 2020 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in Texas. Greiner even got a friend of a friend, gubernatorial candidate for Texas and 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, to write the forward to the exhibition catalogue. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“Hardly no one saw the show at Fort Worth, more than 50 works of art,” Greiner says. “This is my second chance to have a smaller showing.”
In addition to Unusual Politics, Aurelia Gallery is showing selections from Greiner’s painting and collage series Is Paris Burning? and Aspirational Recycling, sculptural works made using reclaimed objects.
“Up until 2014, photography’s all I’ve ever done,” he says. “I had a fair bit of success in the 1990s, when I was doing what I was doing in New Orleans, making art photographs. Nobody there was doing that, so I was able to make some inroads into exhibitions and collections.”
Greiner was a darkroom photographer and never felt comfortable with digital technology. And, more and more, he fell under the influence of artist, photographer, and lithographer Ralston Crawford (1906-1978).
“Crawford wasn’t from New Orleans, but he spent a lot of time there,” Greiner says. “He was a painter, printmaker, and filmmaker, and I sort of aspire to that. Even though I really wasn’t trained in any of these other mediums, I wanted to give it a go. I’m still not all that comfortable with painting.”
He called the current exhibition Rock Paper Scissors because of the three bodies of work represented. Most of what’s on view are works on paper. But one sculpture, Political Tool (2020), does indeed contain a rock.
Most of the collage work is in Is Paris Burning?, which derives its title from the 1965 non-fiction book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which tells the story of the liberation of Paris during the Second World War. The book was the basis for a 1966 film of the same title by French director René Clément. Greiner’s collage work is made using paper he found in Paris, near the cathedral of Notre-Dame, not long after a fire damaged the cathedral’s roof and spire in 2019. The paper is composed of material from billboards and posters, constructed in such a way as to give the impression of numerous layered posters peeling away.
“It was an opportunity to make work with more found objects,” he says. “I guess it’s sort of my aspirational recycling kicking in.”
The series, Aspirational Recycling, developed after Greiner expressed a desire to an acquaintance that he’d like to be able to recycle objects that are not a part of any typical recycling program. An acquaintance called him “an aspirational recycler.” Only Political Tool, which is a spoon-like construction tool with a wooden handle and a stone resting in its scoop, is included from the series.
Some of the work in Unusual Politics also incorporates collage, such as Remembering Harriet Tubman (2019), a tribute to the American abolitionist and political activist, which is composed of a series of Post-it notes bearing ink stamps of Tubman’s face; and I Really Don’t Care, Do You?, which combines painting and collage in a tricolor composition — red, white, and blue — whose center section bears the phrase “GOOD PEOPLE ARE ALL AROUND YOU.” The title comes from the controversial phrase on the back of the jacket worn by former First Lady Melania Trump on a visit to an immigrant detention center during her husband’s presidency.
One work from Unusual Politics, Black Birds Matter (2018), is a painting with wood cut outs in the shapes of ravens. Despite its seeming correlation with flippant, tone-deaf responses to the Black Lives Matter movement, such as All Lives Matter, Greiner’s painting is a coded reference to the Civil Rights Movement.
“When the Black Lives Matter movement started, you had all these people saying ‘White lives matter’ and ‘all lives matter,’ but that’s not the point,” Greiner says. “The point is that Black lives are in jeopardy, and we need to pay attention to that. I made this piece because I love The Beatles’ song ‘Blackbird.’”
Reportedly, The Beatles co-founder Paul McCartney wrote “Blackbird” in 1968 in response to escalating racial tensions in the United States.
“It was a political song,” says Greiner, who professes a love for music, although, he says, “I have no musical talent or abilities.” But his next project, You Say Oui, a fictional band, is currently in development.
“I’m going to record a song, and I’m going to do a video, and I’m going to have an album cover,” he says. “But it’s going to be this thing that really doesn’t exist.”
