On a recent day at Meow Wolf, a handful of visitors fanned about the room containing famed artist Virgil Ortiz’s permanent exhibit, Sirens: Secret Passkeys & Portals.
Children’s hands darted all over the 8-foot fiberglass head that demands one’s attention upon entering the room, near Meow Wolf’s concert area. Adults gazed at video of colorfully dressed characters from the Revolt 1680/2180 project created by Ortiz, who grew up at Cochiti Pueblo just south of Santa Fe.
“The adults were, like, ‘Whoa, this is awesome,’” Ortiz says. How did he know? He was sitting in the room at the time, listening to the comments unbeknownst to the visitors. A woman overheard Ortiz and his friend discussing details about the room’s design, information only the artist could know. It turned out she’s a major fan, having seen his work at other museums.
“So we started talking, and it was her birthday. We took pictures, and that was fun,” he says. “It was just awesome to sit there and listen to comments [incognito].”
Ortiz’s design is one of three new features at the House of Eternal Return. The others are The Ancestral Crypt, by Los Angeles artist Lauren YS (aka Squidlicker), and until I see you again, by New York artist Jacob Fisher. They opened Sept. 29 and have been periodically tweaked and updated since, says Kate Daley, Meow Wolf’s sales and marketing manager.
In addition to the 400-pound head depicting a time traveler, one of the artist’s reoccurring themes, Ortiz’s room includes 30 symmetrical cylinders (embedded in a wall) that constantly change color; three translucent skulls with fluorescent green brains, all encased in glass; and three vertically arranged televisions that together are about 98 inches wide and 67 inches high and display video of actors (whom Ortiz refers to as “models”) portraying some of the 19 time-traveling characters featured in Revolt 1680/2180. They return to a battlefield to look for relics them in the jagged expanses of the Bisti Badlands south of Farmington. The masked models are clad in white, red, or black, looking alien in an alien landscape.
Combating ignorance
Ortiz sits in Meow Wolf’s surprisingly color-free food court. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the massive building is quiet and dimly lit. As he talks, Ortiz stares into space. And unlike most days at the normally packed Meow Wolf, he doesn’t have to shout to be heard. It’s morning, and he looks tired.
He has been working on Revolt 1680/2180 for 23 years and doesn’t see himself ever stopping. That saga envisions a dystopian future from which the time travelers emerge to aid their ancestors. The 11-day Pueblo Revolt against Spanish rule, which occurred in what was then the Santa Fe de Nuevo México territory of Mexico, is North America’s only successful Native uprising against a colonizing power; 400 Spaniards were killed and 2,000 other settlers retreated.
It irks Ortiz that the history isn’t more widely known, in part because of familiarity with the history elsewhere.
“I did shows in Europe, in Amsterdam, Paris, and Prague,” he says. “When I do presentations or lectures [in Europe], they understand everything I’m communicating about the revolt. So that is sad, Europeans knowing more about our history than Americans do. It’s mind-blowing and embarrassing. When I do shows here, L.A., and cities like New York, people don’t know what the hell I’m talking about.
“The first reason why I’m here [on Earth] is to make sure that the pottery tradition stays alive in Cochiti,” says Ortiz, who lives in the Los Angeles area. “It’s as important as our language and our ceremonies and art. The second reason why I’m here is to educate people globally about the 1680 Pueblo Revolt, which is not taught in schools. It’s not in our history books.”
He views his Meow Wolf exhibit as a way to counter the general ignorance of that monumental event. He says that while his art has been shown at famed and far-flung locations, those exhibits only lasted about a year. He hopes the permanent exhibit informs visitors, much like he has informed those he has mentored about New Mexico’s true history.
“Now all the younger artists are all talking about the revolts,” he says. “They’re all paying attention to political situations that are going on and expressing it through their artwork — resisting and standing up and really talking about, like, water rights or land rights.”
In Sirens: Secret Passkeys & Portals, the story is told via submersion in the room’s various artistic elements, not reading facts from a page or screen. It’s a version of storytelling that suits Ortiz, who suspects he has dyslexia and possibly attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder but, at 53, doesn’t plan to get tested and find out.
“None of our languages are written,” he said of the Cochiti. “It’s all spoken, and [stories are passed on] just being there and learning. So all of our lessons on a daily basis would be taught through storytelling.”
That said, Ortiz says his website, virgilortiz.com, will be updated periodically with additional information, such as interviews, to complement his Meow Wolf exhibit.
Different visions
Lauren YS, who signifies their gender as “they,” are well-known for graffiti art and large-scale murals, says Han Santana-Sayles, director of artist collaboration at Meow Wolf. Lauren YS’s exhibit, The Ancestral Crypt, is intended to be a liminal or transitional space — between male and female, life and death, past and present.
“It’s meant to be this floating space that could easily exist at the heart of this forest,” Santana-Sayles says, referring to the faux-rustic area that serves as the House of Eternal Return’s atrium. “It’s essentially modeled off of Asian prayer spaces.” The exhibit is in a two-story room accessed from the forest through a round doorway.
It includes an altar featuring various interpretations of deities and Chinese folklore. Dangling from above is what appears to be an oversized mask, adorned with various decorations, such as feathers and skulls, and visitors can climb to a second floor to see it up close. Dozens of theater masks glow and grin from the ceiling.
“Lauren really pulls in all of their heritage, but because they’re a nonbinary person, and because they’re an Asian American person who is American, really they’re grappling with their identity constantly,” Santana-Sayles says. “So, they wanted to make a space that’s in this constant state of becoming; it’s all these different things.”
At least one feature of the exhibit isn’t readily apparent to viewers but carries deep significance. Meow Wolf experienced a heart-wrenching transition in July, when founder Matt King died at age 37.
Santana-Sayles, who was his fiancee, says Lauren YS asked for permission to use pieces of King’s art in the altar. As a result, tooth and soapstone face art created by King are part of The Ancestral Crypt.
“I was really touched because Matt passed very recently, and I’ve been thrown into this really big existential question, as people are when others pass, and it was a big honor for Lauren to ask,” Santana-Sayles says. “Part of their artistry is being very connected to a struggle for justice and equality, and it’s very evident in the work they make and just the way that they carry themselves.”
Fisher’s until I see you again hangs above Space Sphere, a giant interstellar traveling ball, in the form of thousands of white strands of string. Lights hit the strands from different angles, creating a sense of coordinated unity that evokes images of moving schools of fish.
“He’s traveled around the country doing this work, and it’s really meditative,” Santana-Sayles says. “The process of creating this work is, as you can imagine, very obsessive, very repetitive for him. He’s just sitting there with each piece of string, tying these loops into these knots. And he’s meditating while he’s doing it.”
The addition of the string is evidence that, despite appearances, Meow Wolf isn’t full to the point of being saturated. In fact, there’s plenty of space left, says Santana-Sayles, who has been with the company about five years.
“There’s so many secret rooms that all of us think about, and we’re like, ‘This area isn’t finished. It’s not meeting its full potential. It’s not what it could be.’ This whole [space], to me, it’s like an artist who just keeps coming back to the same painting — like, you don’t really know when it’s done. You just keep adding to it.”
The beginning
Any project that involves the year 2180 touches on science fiction, and Ortiz has been inspired by the genre since 1977, when he was about 8 years old. That’s the year the original Star Wars film hit theaters, and Ortiz says he saw it several times. That led to interest in the television series Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.
“[I loved] to just be exposed to that whole world of creativity and storytelling,” he says. “Like, I learned how all the characters dressed, where they came from, how they spoke.”
Several years later, when Ortiz was 15, he began making his own clay art with the encouragement of his parents. He knew he’d found his purpose.
Ortiz, the youngest of six children, lost his mother in 2007 and father in 2015. He describes both as monumentally influential on his career and life.
“Our grandparents, one of our sisters, and I can recognize [my parents’] presence as human spirits,” he says. “But then there’s also other kinds of spirits that I don’t recognize as human. A lot of times, I’ll wake up one day and have all these ideas in my head — like, what I’m supposed to work on. That day, I might design, or draw, or film, or paint, or whatever.”
When taking on such dream-inspired projects, Ortiz says, it feels like he has been doing the work a long time, and he senses it’s merely his first time doing it in this world. Ortiz suspects ancestral memories play a role in the messaging he receives.
Ortiz, who has no children, relishes the chance to mentor younger artists, often telling them that their biggest adversaries are circumspection and complacency.
Failures “teach us how to perfect what we want to work on,” he says. “So accept failure, because you’re never going to stop failing. I still fail all the time. I absorb it and learn from it.”
Still creating
Ortiz had never created a piece as large as the head, which is roughly the size of two standard refrigerators. He learned how to scale up the size of his work using a method familiar to many: watching YouTube videos. He estimates it took about a year and a half to create and assemble everything that’s in the room.
Visitors watching the video in Ortiz’s Meow Wolf room might notice the words “Made in Native America” periodically. It’s a trademarked term Ortiz uses for his creations that’s meant to reflect that they were made, packaged, and distributed in this country.
“It’s also about Indigenous people — like, we were here first, and we’re still here,” he says. “We’re still thriving. We’re still creating.”
Ortiz feels compelled to ensure he isn’t the only person to benefit from a talent he doesn’t view as belonging to him alone.
“A lot of people say, ‘Oh my God, you have a lot on your shoulders,’ but I don’t look at it that way. I just feel it’s not my talent,” he says. “It’s just been led to me, so I’d better do something [expletive] good with it.” ◀