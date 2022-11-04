Meow Wolf portals

Virgil Ortiz, Sirens: Secret Passkeys & Portals

On a recent day at Meow Wolf, a handful of visitors fanned about the room containing famed artist Virgil Ortiz’s permanent exhibit, Sirens: Secret Passkeys & Portals.

Children’s hands darted all over the 8-foot fiberglass head that demands one’s attention upon entering the room, near Meow Wolf’s concert area. Adults gazed at video of colorfully dressed characters from the Revolt 1680/2180 project created by Ortiz, who grew up at Cochiti Pueblo just south of Santa Fe.

Visitors entering Sirens: Secret Passkeys & Portals, the new room designed by Virgil Ortiz at Meow Wolf, are greeted by am 8-foot fiberglass head
Virgil Ortiz with his work in progress, Sirens: Secret Passkeys & Portals
Lauren YS, The Ancestral Crypt
Jacob Fisher, until I see you again
Ortiz’s installation includes video from his Revolt 1680/2180 project

