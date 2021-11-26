Overlooking Paseo de Peralta at the east end of downtown Santa Fe, the Cross of the Martyrs commemorates the 21 Franciscan monks and friars who lost their lives during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
One of the plaques placed along the walkway to the cross explains how drought and tension between the church and civil authorities, as well as tension between Native populations, contributed to the pressures that led to the revolt. The pueblo people, as in most of the Spanish New World, were forced into an encomienda system of government, which demanded labor from tribal people even as they taxed them. While part of the encomienda system’s aim was to indoctrinate Indigenous peoples into Christianity through missionary practices, abuse at the hands of the encomenderos was rife.
Accusations of witchcraft on the part of the Franciscans lead to the arrest of 47 pueblo men, including a San Juan Indian named Popé who would later lead the rebellion against the Spanish settlers. While incarcerated, four of those men lost their lives: three to hanging and one to suicide.
But where is the monument commemorating them?
For Cochití Pueblo artist and fashion designer Virgil Ortiz, the Pueblo Revolt is more than history. It is past, and it is future, coalescing in his visionary aesthetic in the here and now.
Already a recipient of the New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, which he received in 2015, Ortiz was just named the recipient of the 2022 Museum of Indian Arts and Culture’s Living Treasure Award. His work is included in the current exhibition Clearly Indigenous. And his work is the subject of a new book.
“I’m able to tell the whole story of the 1680 Pueblo Revolt and educate the world, because most people haven’t heard about it, even if it is the first American revolution,” says Ortiz of Virgil Ortiz: reVOlution (Museum of New Mexico Press, 236 pages, $55). “It’s been, basically, swept under the carpet because of the genocide that happened to our pueblo people. It’s not taught in schools. It’s not in our history books.”
Ortiz joins Clearly Indigenous author and curator Letitia Chambers for a joint book signing at Collected Works Bookstore on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Virgil Ortiz: reVOlution, a mid-career monograph authored by pueblo pottery expert and gallerist Charles S. King, is dominated by a format where art forms from throughout Ortiz’s career are in dialogue. Pottery, glass, and fashion designs share the page, reflecting the ways in which the artist translates motifs adapted from traditional Cochití pottery designs from one art form to the next.
And many of the pottery pieces and ceramic sculpture on the book’s pages reflect a surreal sense of figuration, in which characters who could be from the future (or even alien worlds) writhe and twist with tentacle-like appendages, two heads, and multiple eyes. He merges these figures with the bold graphics of the distinctive Cochití pottery: its pronounced use of black against creamy white and its accents of burnt orange.
Many of the characters in his ceramic sculptures are from a working project, a screenplay titled Revolt 1680/2180, in which the historic event is juxtaposed with a similar event in the future, underscoring the ongoing struggle of Native peoples for autonomy. But, envisioning a future world where Indigenous people exist is also an affirmation of their continued survival, persistence, and resilience.
“I’ve been talking about the Pueblo Revolt for over two decades,” says the 52-year-old artist. “The screenplay started when I was doing shows with Charles, and I was already developing the storyline about the Pueblo Revolt happening in 1680 and 2180. I chose two events happening simultaneously because it allows me to travel into the future, back into the past and present, and also gives me the opportunity to develop characters that are sci-fi. I was heavily affected by movies like Star Wars and Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica. That’s how I knew how to storytell. I thought, without really mentioning them, I could do this again but tell the story of the revolt in the future and the past and the present.”
From the start, Ortiz, working in collaboration with King, sought to create a book that reflected his movement between mediums rather than presenting his work in a chronology. Like his screenplay and the years 1680 and 2180, the works in reVOlution are in conversation. Sculptures made in the 1990s, for instance, show up alongside works from 2005, based on the recurring motifs present in the painted designs or the similarities in form.
“We went over what we wanted to talk about from the beginning, and I think we worked on the book for maybe three years,” Ortiz says. “We’ve been business partners, and I showed with him for over 20 years. We’ve done several museum catalogs together for group showings and all, but we wanted to do a book that just concentrated on my work. I knew that I wanted it to be an art book that was not really structured like a normal art book. And me, being a designer, I always dreamed of doing a book, so I already had some pages of what my aesthetic would be.”
Ortiz shares a credit with designer David Skolkin.
“Once we selected all of the images and got the writing down, we started to design the book in January of this year. David said, ‘Give me what you think the first chapter would look like.’ I immediately jumped on it and got super excited. I gave him like four or five chapters. It was a major dream of mine, to be able to design my own book. It worked out really well, because we were able to present my vision, and it’s a lot more [edgy] and contemporary compared to what somebody else interpreting how your art should be presented would do it.”
The models who don Ortiz’s fashion designs are all friends and members of his family. They’re often presented in the landscape, in a context reflecting a narrative. On the inside cover, for instance, a female figure in a gleaming, helmeted suit of futuristic white armor stands in profile. Hybrid ships, part organic and part machine, fly through the air above the sea in the background. The photograph continues on the inside back cover, where a Darth Vader-like conquistador in all black stands as counter image to the white warrior. The image overall is cinematic, inviting speculation on the story being told.
“The Avengers, Black Panther, and all these movies coming out are bringing in people of color as the major characters,” he says. “I wanted to give our people superheroes, in a way.”
Ortiz is at the forefront of Indigenous futurisms, an artistic movement that presents imagined futures from an Indigenous perspective.
“Now, all the next generation of artists are talking about the revolt,” he says. “I love how that’s catching on and how they’re becoming aware of what happened to our people and our history.”
