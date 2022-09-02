Vecinos: Vicente Telles on 'Son de Aqui, Son de Aca'

Frank Zamora, Las Calaveras Hacen Milagros (2021), mixed media

Every living thing returns to Earth, and, in so doing, serves a purpose. Even an old glove degrades over time, its finger pads worn through from years of toil.

In Por Alla (2021), a mixed-media painting by artist Vicente Telles, an old leather glove bursts like a cornucopia with plant life native to the Southwest. Tendrils take root through the holes in the fingers and cacti burst through the seams. Perhaps the glove is the mother from whose ancient leather womb life still springs forth.

Jocelyn Salaz, Mi Padre, Merejildo (2011), oil on wooden panel
Eric Garcia, La Guerra de Los Mundos (2022), lithograph

