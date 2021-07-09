In artist Penelope Gottlieb’s painting Abutilon menziesii (2020-2021), a green bird with a pale beak sits amid the blossoms and foliage of Ko’oloa’ula, a flowering shrub native to Hawaii. Said bird is holding a stopwatch in its outspread claw. The Latin binomial, used as the title, identifies the genus and species of the plant, which is critically endangered. Astute readers and bird enthusiasts may recognize the parakeet as a printed reproduction from ornithologist John James Audubon’s avian survey The Birds of America (1827). The bird is taken from Audubon’s painting of the Carolina parakeet, a now-extinct species of neotropical bird.
The bird may be Audubon’s, but the Ko‘oloa‘ula, nestled in an elegant blue and white vase, is Gottlieb’s own addition, which she painted in acrylic and ink on top of a digital Audubon print.
Pairing threatened, endangered, and extinct plant species with now threatened, endangered, and extinct birds that were recorded in Audubon’s monumental survey, emphasizes how, in less than two centuries, our world has changed.
Gottlieb, who previously appropriated Audubon’s plates for a distinctly different purpose — pairing them with imagery of invasive plant species — presents six new paintings on the theme of endangered plant and animal life in an exhibition at Gerald Peters Gallery.
“I started this new series on endangered plants and birds during COVID,” says Gottlieb, 69, who lives and works in Santa Barbara, California. “Like everyone else, I was feeling really vulnerable. I started thinking about the Audubons and the fact that a lot of the birds that Audubon observed when he was doing The Birds of America have now gone extinct. Many of them are also critically endangered or threatened. I started thinking that I might want to do some new paintings that included those birds specifically.”
The paintings are much smaller than those that comprise her earlier Invasive Species series, which matched the Audubon originals’ 38 by 26 inches. The new works measure 18 by 12 inches. That was done to call attention to the fact that the represented species are growing smaller in number too.
“It was intentional that they be a little more delicate, maybe a little more fragile,” she says.
But two things are present in each of the six paintings that reference the human sphere: items symbolic of luck, chance, and time, and text that replicates the artistic flourishes of illuminated manuscripts. In Invasive Species, two of which are on view in the exhibition, the addition of fences, subdivisions, and tract developments conveyed the idea of human encroachment on the wilderness, as well as underscored the fact that many invasive plant species were introduced to nonnative habitats by human intervention.
In the new work, such additions serve another purpose, reminding the viewer of the brevity of life and the chance that governs it. For instance, in her painting Helianthus schweinitzii (2020-2021), which depicts an endangered perennial commonly known as Schweinitz’s sunflower, a pair of die rest at the bottom of the plant, which is entangled in red thread.
In Abutilon menziesii, the stopwatch suggests that time is running out for the Ko’oloa’ula. But its inclusion is also a nod to the still-life tradition of Dutch vanitas painting of the 17th century.
“I was thinking of the vanitas message that life is short, and our time is precious,” Gottlieb says. “In the tradition of vanitas, they used an hourglass. I used a pocket watch to be a little bit more contemporary but still historical.”
Gottlieb’s reference to illuminated manuscripts stems from her longtime interest in working with text, which she paints into her compositions. Like the first letter of those manuscripts, the majority of surviving examples of which date to the Middle Ages, she gilds the first letter of her binomial titles in gold or silver.
“Botanicals were often included, either around the border of the page or in the detail illustration of the first letter,” she says. “Originally, these manuscripts were created by monks. The manuscripts later became privatized and nonreligious. At the end of the illuminated manuscript period, a lot of the artists were women. I kind of see myself fitting into this historical tradition of a woman creating an illuminated manuscript. There are thousands of illuminated manuscripts. They’re among the best surviving records of medieval painting.”
Gottlieb’s interest in endangered species and working with text dovetailed in a manner she describes as rhizomatic, a mode of inquiry that looks at the interrelationships of duel categories or binaries. For Gottlieb, this mode of research began in the 1990s. But in her first paintings from that time, text was used as a signifier for images of plants that she left unrendered.
“My first images were only text,” she says. “I didn’t paint any plants. I painted language in the form of botanical field notes in oil paint on glass. Originally, I was thinking that it would punctuate the concept of loss more thoroughly if I took the plants away. By denying the viewer an image of a plant, you really got the finality of extinction.”
In her new work, she follows a naturalist tradition, which Audubon adopted in The Birds of America, identifying the species by name along the bottom of the illustrations.
“Botanical art very often has the title on the bottom. The artists added the species name and maybe some detail about the location or the particular plant or bird. On the center bottom of all the Audubon plates is the name, sometimes the sex of the bird, and whatever else he thought might be pertinent.”
The inclusion of objects that follow the vanitas tradition also serves to underscore the fact that Gottlieb’s paintings are essentially still lifes. In a sense, that would be true even if she appropriated Audubon’s images of birds and placed them in natural settings.
Gottlieb may never have started this series if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic, which threatened human life across the world.
“I thought that with these endangered species, the paintings could become a stand-in for self, especially during COVID,” she says. “We’re all in this together. The fate of plants and animals is also our fate, and that’s been punctuated by the recent vulnerability of going through a worldwide pandemic.” ◀
