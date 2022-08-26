Urban nature: Ben Aronson's 'Arrivals & Departures'

Ben Aronson, Hollywood Hills (2022), oil on panel

The city — be it Paris, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, or any one of a number of urban centers — is a place of dreams and beauty. Like distant mountains, skyscrapers take on a sheen of violet in the morning sunlight. Buildings lining both sides of an avenue, like the walls of a canyon, are illuminated in tones of the desert earth. And vibrant touches of burnt orange pop in an autumn street scene depicting Manhattan’s Upper West Side. You don’t just know it’s autumn by the fall colors. You feel it.

“My work is about the study of light and perception,” says artist Ben Aronson, whose impressionistic cityscapes are an amalgamation of realism and abstraction. “It’s not just how things look, but how it makes us feel and how it engages our emotions.”

Ben Aronson, Strada di Roma (2022), oil on panel
Ben Aronson, Sun on Leavenworth (2021), oil on panel
Ben Aronson, Steam Vent 5th Avenue (2021), oil on panel

