Urban nature: Ben Aronson's 'Arrivals & Departures'

The city — be it Paris, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, or any one of a number of urban centers — is a place of dreams and beauty. Like distant mountains, skyscrapers take on a sheen of violet in the morning sunlight. Buildings lining both sides of an avenue, like the walls of a canyon, are illuminated in tones of the desert earth. And vibrant touches of burnt orange pop in an autumn street scene depicting Manhattan’s Upper West Side. You don’t just know it’s autumn by the fall colors. You feel it.
“My work is about the study of light and perception,” says artist Ben Aronson, whose impressionistic cityscapes are an amalgamation of realism and abstraction. “It’s not just how things look, but how it makes us feel and how it engages our emotions.”
Aronson, 64, captures everyday moments in the life of a city — from street level views of traffic and pedestrians to sweeping bird’s-eye perspectives from high above the rooftops — and invests them with atmosphere. Rendering them abstractly, Aronson conveys enough information for the viewer to complete the picture because he captures not just what we see but a sense of how we apprehend the world around us through our eyes.
“Artists often talk about the importance of learning to see,” says the Massachusetts-based artist. “That sounds pretty simple. We see all the time every day. What’s really meant by that is learning to see into and beyond the surface of things.”
An exhibition of Aronson’s work, Arrivals & Departures, opens Friday at LewAllen Galleries (through Oct. 8) and includes a selection of his most recent cityscapes as well as his paintings of the human figure, rural landscapes, and still lifes.
The exhibition’s title suggests a theme. Outwardly, the comings and goings — of pedestrians in city crosswalks and cars, headlights blaring in front of you and taillights receding in the distance — convey a sense of a motion. But there’s a stillness too. In Twilight, Golden Gate (2022), for instance, as evening approaches, the lights along the straight begin to flicker on, like a handful of scattered fireflies, but he’s captured San Francisco in a moment of quietude. Only the dim headlights cutting through the mist-shrouded Golden Gate in the distance suggest movement in and out of the city.
But for Aronson, that surface exploration of theme breaks down when it’s up to the viewer to intuit a meaning. The theme becomes subjective, for the viewer and the artist, who felt like he had to come up with one in time for the exhibition.
“Ben is known by many of his collectors for his fine work, using New York City for his subject matter, as well as Southern California,” says LewAllen Director Louis Newman. “Since his interests can be broader than that, I encouraged him to expand in whatever direction interests him. I said, ‘You’re the subject matter.’”
So amid such paintings showing venting steam rising through Manhattan traffic and mopeds on the streets of Rome, Aronson also captures contemplative moments of stillness. It’s not the raw energy of the city life that he seems drawn to, even in the paintings depicting it, but the quality of light, which can stream through gaps in buildings with the same magical quality as rays of morning light streaming through the trees of a forest glade.
In one of the more pensive compositions, Midsummer Meditation (2008), a woman sits at the edge of a pool or fountain, illuminated by the light of the sun. Her features are obscure, the details, as in his cityscapes, completed intuitively in the mind of the viewer. But the closer you look at any given section of the composition, its reality in a world of forms breaks down into pure abstraction.
“The gallery told me to redo my website,” Aronson says. “Before I did, I had a number of scenes, when people first hit the website, that were blowups; they were details of the brushwork. What it did was it immediately showed people that, from a distance, the works are very convincingly realistic, but as you approached the painting, it sort of dematerialized into an abstraction, operating independently of the recognizable image.”
Aronson was born in Sudbury, Massachusetts. His father, David Aronson, was a member of the influential Boston Expressionists, and his mother, Georgianna Nyman Aronson, a portrait painter, was commissioned to create official portraits of seven Supreme Court Justices between 1991 and 2009, including Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony Kennedy, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 1976, Aronson enrolled in the School of Fine Arts at Boston University. The department was founded by his father, a BU art professor, which meant that Aronson would be studying under him, as well as other instructors.
“I asked him once, ‘What was that like?’” Newman says. “He said he was stricter on him than the rest of the students, so it was a little awkward but, by the end of the semester, the other students were all calling his father ‘Dad.’”
Aronson’s manner of working abstractly in order to convey a sense of the world around us has its precedents in art history. You see it in the work of French artist Charles Hoffbauer (1875-1957), for instance, although Hoffbauer painted in a looser style, without the sense of controlled chaos (emphasis on controlled) seen in Aronson’s brushwork.
Going back further in time, the Dutch School, he says, was his first painter crush.
“Then it was the school of Paris,” he says. “And then, of course, I got interested in studying at Boston University with James Weeks, who was part of the Bay Area Figurative group of painters, with Richard Diebenkorn, Elmer Bischoff, David Park, and all of those guys.”
The Bay Area Figurative Movement began in San Francisco in the 1950s and reintroduced realism at a time when abstract expressionism was all the rage. Aronson was influenced by both movements.
“They’re kind of the two pieces of flint that I strike together to get a spark,” he says.
Aronson works as though he’s painting within a painting, marrying the abstract details in a unified, realist whole. His work has been compared to painters Charles Sheeler, Fairfield Porter, and Edward Hopper.
“Whatever social narrative is conveyed by Aronson’s pictures, they are all exquisitely painted and emotionally haunting,” wrote art critic Donald Kuspit (“Mood of Money,” Artnet, Nov. 24. 2010). “Aronson is a social realist, like Hopper — but he’s dealing with a different social reality — but, unlike Hopper, he seems to be a critic of the social reality he depicts.”
And numerous galleries and museums cite arts writer George Tysh, who positioned Aronson among the likes of Hopper, Porter, and Sheeler, saying all four are realists “who never forgot about the paint in painting.”
“It was so gratifying to have read about that,” Aronson says. “He placed me with these heroes of mine. It’s so much easier to think objectively about other artists and think, ‘Well, they share these similarities with other painters, or these objectives.’ But when it comes to one’s own art, it’s very difficult to be objective. I don’t think I’m the one to judge whether I belong with these guys. They’re at the top of the mountain. It’s the same mountaintop I’m aiming for, but I’m finding my own personal path to the destination.”