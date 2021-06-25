Unusual times call for new strategies

Santa Fe Art Institute podcasters are back with Episode 7 of Tilt, “Cultivating Community.” Leaders of the New Mexico Asian Family Center (NMAFC) and Pueblo Action Alliance join hosts Kourtney Andar, Toni Gentilli, and Nuttaphol Ma to discuss the creative strategies they’ve developed to address shifting community needs during the pandemic. NMAFC was founded in 2006 in Albuquerque to serve and advocate for the Pan-Asian community. Formed in the wake of the 2016 Standing Rock movement, Pueblo Action Alliance promotes cultural sustainability and community defense by addressing environmental and social impacts in Indigenous communities. The new episode of Tilt premieres Friday, June 25, at sfai.org. No charge.

