In 2012, explorer Steve Elkins joined a team of scientists in search of the fabled La Ciudad Blanca, or White City, which was said to lie somewhere in the remote rain forests of Honduras. Using light detection and ranging technology, they found what they were looking for, or something close to it: a long-buried metropolis predating European contact in the New World. Elkins was accompanied by best-selling writer Douglas Preston, author of The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story, whose 2017 book served as the basis for a new documentary by director Bill Benenson. Violet Crown Cinema (1606 Alcaldesa St.) presents the Southwest premiere of the film The Lost City of the Monkey God at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 23. Join Benenson, Preston, and Elkins for a discussion following the screening. The proceeds from the event support programs at the School for Advanced Research, where Preston is a member of the advisory board. Learn more about the adventurers’ story at a next-day speaker salon at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in SAR’s Eric S. Dobkin Boardroom (660 Garcia St.). The salon is $15 (free for SAR members). Call 505-954-7223 or visit sarweb.org for ticket availability to both events.
