Indigenous Futurisms: Transcending Past/Present/Future
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-1777, through July 26; virtual exhibition available for free at iaia.edu/mocna
Didacticism and love of genre converge in the current exhibition on view online at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. Indigenous Futurisms: Transcending Past/Present/Future encompasses Native experience in terms of history, contemporary reality, and its endurance in the world of tomorrow, whether the artists are reflecting America’s colonial past, countering or integrating traditions in Native arts through their work, or extending indigenous worldviews into imagined futures.
It’s thought-provoking stuff but it’s also fun, especially if you like science fiction. You’ll see overt references to genre-defining science fiction like Star Wars, Star Trek, Tron, and The X-Files. Giving imagery from such fare an indigenous frame of reference accomplishes several things. For one, it establishes the appeal of such science fiction fare to a Native fan base. More pertinently, it creates parallels between the themes explored in science fiction: utopian societies, dystopian futures, and the colonization of alien worlds — and the history of indigenous experience.
Indigenous Futurisms embraces contemporary aesthetics, tech, and new media rather than traditional Native arts and crafts, but while such arts and crafts are referenced visually and materially here and there, it’s incorporated into the artworks in the spirit of innovation and changing conceptual frameworks. For instance, Kewa and Diné artist Ehren Kee Natay’s Navajo ketoh, a type of decorated leather wrist guard, sports a sterling silver laser weapon instead of a more traditional design. A limestone carving of an aerodynamic, wedge-shaped pueblo by Diné and Picuris Pueblo artist Robert Dale Tsosie suggests an Imperial Star Destroyer from the Star Wars universe.
The exhibition features work by 27 contemporary artists including some of the most regionally and nationally prominent Native artists working today, such as Choctaw artist Marcus Amerman, Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz, and Mohawk artist Shelley Niro. To get you into the spirit of it, the museum hired exhibit designer Andrew Merriell to come up with a mock spaceship interior, which was dubbed the Thunderbird and built by museum preparator August Walker and independent contractor Damien Moore. It’s mounted at the entrance of the exhibition against a partial wall with room to enter the show on either side. At the left and right sides of the Thunderbird’s spare design — white with black trim — are two ventilation ducts and two inset panels. Each panel is fitted with silver rods that run vertically from top to bottom, perhaps intended to be the ship’s power source. In the center of the installation is a video monitor that shows footage from the 12-minute film Hubble: The Final Frontier on a continuous loop. It shows animated views of the cosmos taken from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope that give you the impression the Thunderbird is moving through deep space.
Inside the exhibition, on the right-hand wall, are a series of digital prints by Jeffrey Veregge (Port Gamble S’Klallam) of iconic imagery drawn from science fiction film and television. There’s Alien (2013), depicting the creature from the Alien film franchise, Constitution Class (2016), showing Star Trek’s USS Enterprise in profile, and She’s Got It Where It Counts (2016), showing Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon blasting through space. These two- and three-tone prints are bold, graphic designs whose imagery is easily recognizable. But they’re composed, almost entirely, of the ovoids,
U-shapes, and S-shapes that are characteristic elements of traditional Northwest Coast tribal art. One can imagine that these prints stand as homages to the cinematic fare they emulate, but they also show the fluid nature of the Northwest Coast aesthetic and its adaptability to contemporary design.
If there is one fictional universe evoked throughout the exhibition more than any other, it’s the Star Wars franchise, whose technology, alien characters, and themes are explored time and again. It may not be common knowledge outside of Star Wars fandom, but the iconic hair buns of Princess Leia, one of the franchise’s greatest heroes, recall the squash blossom whorls traditionally worn by Hopi maidens. Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Unangax) uses that equivalence to comment on themes of cultural appropriation and assimilaton. His black-and-white digital print Things Are Looking Native, Native’s Looking Whiter (2012) is a split portrait showing Leia on one side and a young Hopi woman on the other.
In his acrylic painting Star Rez: Hopi Maiden with Laser Rifle (2011), Bryon Archuleta (Ohkay Owingeh/Santa Clara) recasts the figure of Leia as an indigenous hero. And Diné artist Will Wilson’s tintype photograph with embedded video, Insurgent Hopi Maiden (2015), reworks Leia’s hologram message to Obi Wan Kenobe from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) as an appeal to Popé, the leader of the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. “Popé, years ago you served the people in the Pueblo Revolt in 1680. This is our most desperate hour, Popé,” she implores. “You are our only hope.” You won’t be able to get away from the young maiden’s voice, because it reverberates throughout the Anne and Loren Kieve Gallery, where most of the exhibition is housed, playing on a continuous loop.
The exhibition includes a number of works by Ortiz, including the mixed media installation Venutian Soldiers (2020), which contains two life-sized figures in gas masks who don Ortiz’s post-apocalyptic fashion designs: sequined outfits, one in black and one that’s multicolored. Their gas masks are topped with a red Mohawk in one instance, and a tuft of white hair in the other. They represent characters from Ortiz’s screenplay, a work in progress titled Revolt 1680/2180, which imagines the historic Pueblo Revolt, a rebellion against colonial rule, as a future event. A video projection behind the characters depicts a band of similarly masked figures traversing a barren, rocky landscape. They are survivors in an inhospitable future world. In a text panel about the screenplay, Ortiz states, “It’s not just a story of persecution and revolt but also a story of resilience — one that seems to be more critical than ever in today’s political and cultural climate.”
Art that posits future indignities against Native peoples, like Ortiz’s work does, is both timely and relevant. An underlying idea gleaned from his installation and his unfinished screenplay is that Native people will still be here tomorrow. And they’ll be here in 2180. But not without a fight. Hence, the figures in the video and the full-scale models on display carry weapons of the future.
The second gallery space devoted to the exhibition is dominated by an interactive new media installation by Kite (Oglala Lakota) and Devin Ronneberg (Okinawan/Native Hawaiian descent). The installation, Ínyan Iyé (Telling Rock), was originally commissioned for the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2019. It’s an ominous-looking piece with long snaking tendrils made of various materials — including copper, silicon, and fiberglass — that hang from the ceiling. These can be manipulated when the user by gently pulls them, thus affecting the appearance of a light display projected on the wall and an immersive sound environment. It’s a conflation of sculpture, sound, and moving images inspired — according to the accompanying text panel — by Oglala Lakota ideas of the nature of being. As user interaction alters the light display and sounds, it drives home the concept of interconnectedness between humans and nonhumans. It’s a pity this installation can’t be experienced as intended while the museum is temporarily closed.
Perhaps the most compelling takeaway from Indigenous Futurisms is its vitality in terms of living traditions and tribal philosophies. The worlds of tomorrow it envisions are a reflection of the here and now. It underscores the influence of pop culture on Native artists while emphasizing the fluid, adaptable nature of what it means to be indigenous in a tech-driven era. It’s not an era in which indigenous perspectives are outmoded but where they are elastic and exemplary, and where lessons of the past and present illuminate the path forward.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.