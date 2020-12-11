In 1886, Carl Benz patented a vehicle that ran on a gas-powered engine. In 1888, George Eastman created a consumer-friendly camera called the Kodak. A few years earlier, in 1884, Lewis Waterman revolutionized human communication when he patented the design for a fountain pen.
The internally inked pen provided a quiet revolution in technology. Previously, handwriting technology had not changed significantly over thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians used reed writing tools that prefigured feather quill pens and, eventually, metal nibs.
“Fountain pens were available before 1880, but they didn’t work. The story of how Waterman invented the fountain pen is [that] he was an insurance salesman, and he was using the fountain pen of the day for every contract, note, and to-do list he wrote every day. The clencher? When a big customer tried to sign their name, the pen blotted ink all over the page, rendering the contract meaningless,” says Neal Frank, who owns Santa Fe Pens (santafepens.com). “Waterman designed a feed, called a spoon feed, that made it so you had an even distribution of ink.” The pen was suddenly more portable and more reliable.
They weren’t, however, reliable enough to write in airplanes where World War II pilots had to make notes. A design for pens with a rolling nib and a thinner ink by a Hungarian journalist named László Bíró attracted the attention of the British Royal Air Force. Similar inventions popped up across the world. After the war, a French penmaker purchased the patent from Bíró and then found a way to manufacture the pens cheaply. Marcel Bich named the product after himself: Bic.
Bic revolutionized the pen — and the marketplace for them. The French company made them plentiful and disposable and drove their competitors to offer them for similar prices.
One of the other great innovations in pens allowed them to be used in space. Fisher Space Pens pressurized the ink chamber so that the pen could write without gravity. For years, a popular rumor circulated that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration spent millions to develop a similar pen. Meanwhile, the Russians equipped their Cosmonauts with a pencil. Turns out that this story isn’t true, but it’s evidence that pens remained worthy tools long after Bic made them inexpensive.
Just five decades after Bic brought the rollerball pen to the world for just pennies, mobile computing made it irrelevant, but not for everyone.
A frequently cited 2012 study by Indiana University Bloomington neuroscientist Karin H. James and Columbia University psychologist Laura Engelhardt found that children learn to write more effectively when practicing by hand and free-forming letters without guides. Writing by hand triggered activity in the brain.
Pens also attract collectors. Prior to the spread of the ballpoint, fountain pens were items of beauty, often made with exquisite detail. Beginning in the 1970s, a collectors’ movement emerged in the United States.
Frank started collecting after his parents brought him an antique pen from Europe. The pen didn’t work, though. Frank took it to a repair shop, got the pen fixed, and learned a few lessons in the process.
Unlike most ballpoints, fountain pens don’t require much pressure to get their ink to flow. They also have an optimal contact point with the page for the best ink distribution. Fountain pens take a little bit of practice.
It took Frank a little time to get it right. When he took his pen in to get fixed, the repairman “literally had to teach me how to write with a fountain pen; I hadn’t used a fountain pen my entire life. I’m a product of ball pens. I really got into it. I thought it was very neat. Here I am, the youngest guy in the conference room and the only one using a fountain pen. I used to shut down meetings. Inevitably, I’d run out of ink in the middle of the meeting, so I’d take my water glass and fill the pen with water,” Frank says, adding that the water absorbed the last of the ink and allowed him to write a little longer. “People would comment on it.”
Raised in Chicago, Frank worked his way into public relations after college in Boston. “PR is, in a nutshell, free advertising,” Frank says. They developed stories instead of purchasing ads. He worked with Fortune 100 companies to tell their stories across the media landscape. “The risk with PR is that nothing is guaranteed. Whereas in advertising, you’re paying for your message to appear where you want, when you want it.”
The job sent Frank all over the country. He worked with high-profile clients like Wilson Sporting Goods. In his spare time, Frank took to collecting and repairing pens with skills he picked up from other collectors in the area. Frank figured that he could make a little money on the side.
“I had a place on Michigan Avenue, directly across the street from the biggest pen stores in Chicago at the time,” Frank says. “So any time someone brought an old pen into that store for repair, they sent them across the street to me.”
Frank also discovered that he could generate some cash at pen collectors’ shows. “A pen show is usually Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So, I would go on Friday and Saturday and buy all the broken pens that I could get my hands on, at the right price,” He says. “I would spend all Friday and Saturday fixing them. I would sell them all on ... Sunday afternoon.” This little cottage industry enabled Frank to collect thousands of pens.
It didn’t initially occur to him to start his own store, though. Frank moved to Santa Fe in the early 1990s to take control of a mail-order Southwestern cuisine catalog. The business was a few years old, and it seemed like a good opportunity to get out of Chicago — and get away from the rigors of corporate America. They shipped chile, tamales, and other New Mexican fare years before the food was commonly available outside of the region.
The business was mostly done through the mail, but Frank rented a cart at the SanBusCo Center to promote brand awareness to tourists and to sell some odds and ends. Frank brought some pens to the cart as well. “It got to the point that we were selling more pens than chiles,” Frank says.
Frank hosted a pen fair and then parlayed his success into a store at SanBusCo and then DeVargas Mall, which is still operating. Among the store’s offerings are repaired antique pens.
“Most good pens, a pen that’s worth repairing, will have a gold nib,” Frank says. Fixing pens can take minutes or weeks. Often, it’s a matter of cleaning drying ink from the reservoir. Frank has a specialized ultrasound cleaner for the purpose. Not all antique pens can be repaired, though. “When I go to a pen show and I buy 100 pens, I know three or four of them are going to break.”
Frank points out that several thousand companies manufactured pens before the Great Depression, but only about 30 or 40 of them are still collected. “The most expensive is probably the Dunhill Namiki from the 1930s. That was a pen about the size of a Churchill cigar that was hand-painted with Japanese artwork,” Frank says. One of these pens sold at auction for a quarter of a million dollars. The most expensive pen that Frank ever sold was for the retail price of $12,000.
Most pens that Santa Fe Pens sell go for much less. Popular pens like the Pilot Vanishing Point cost less than $200. Some customers want starter fountain pens like the Lamy Safari, which retails for $27. Writing with any fountain pen will take a little time to master. After all, the basic elements of these pens are more than a century old. ◀
