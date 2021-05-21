The voyage home: Nikesha Breeze's "Four Sites of Return"

Nameless faces, lost to time, are made visible in a motif that runs throughout artist Nikesha Breeze’s exhibition, Four Sites of Return: Ritual | Remembrance | Reparation | Reclamation. Sculpted out of ceramic over a period of 108 days in 2018, Breeze’s 108 Death Masks, which run in a horizontal line along the walls of Form & Concept, are a stark reminder of the death of Black people. Purposefully anonymous, and not based on models and photographs or made from molds, the masks are a solemn reference to the lives that history never recorded, or simply dismissed.
“It was done over a 108-day ritual, where I would sculpt during the day and continue my Black history research at night,” says Breeze. “During my sculpting, each face emerged as part of this sea of invisible Black bodies that are connected to my history.”
It’s also, she says, a prayer.
“In many traditions across the world — in various cultures and communities — 108 is considered a sacred number,” she says. “It comes up, very pronounced, in Buddhist and Taoist philosophies, where 108 is understood as a number of infinity. So, the relationship of 108 is to prayer and sanctity, and also to the understanding of infinity. If we pray, repeatedly, our prayers will echo into the universe. I felt that it was an appropriate number to represent what I was trying to say and that I hope people feel, which is that there’s an endlessness to Black death. There are a million more bodies behind every single one of these masks. Our capacity to be with each of these masks, or each of these moments, as a prayer, would continue on endlessly, when we take the time to really understand the loss. I’m inviting people into this prayer for communal justice.”
Breeze, who’s in her early 40s, is a performance artist, visual artist, and filmmaker. She’s mostly self-taught. Through her work, she hopes to heal the intergenerational trauma affecting Black, queer, intersex, and nonbinary communities with whom she identifies.
The exhibition is comprised of paintings, drawings, and mixed media sculptures that, collectively, were created as acts of agency, to honor ancestral voices and proclaim the vital legacy of those who live in the present.
Her series of oil paintings, Archival Portraiture, for instance, is composed of large-scale images based on 19th-century daguerreotypes of Black figures. While several of these works, which measure as much as 80 by 68 inches, depict anonymous people, some have titles derived from their photographic sources. For example, Isadora and Mary Noe Freeman (2020), which shows two young girls in white dresses. The older child holds her bonnet in her hand. One can imagine the children posing for the camera, dressed in their Sunday best, which was not a luxury, apparently, afforded to the two barefooted children depicted in Two African American Boys Facing Front (2020). The boys’ clothes, by contrast, are disheveled and torn. Yet, still, they stand stoic and with an air of dignity, which is a defining characteristic of these expressive paintings. Breeze establishes them as part of a historic photographic tradition, as members of society worthy of having their likenesses captured.
“You’re coming face to face in the present with Black figures from different moments in time,” says Form & Concept Director Jordan Eddy. “It becomes a moment for an immediate, visceral encounter with these figures.”
Breeze sourced the images from photographs in the archives of the Library of Congress that date from 1855 to 1900, a period of time that encompassed photography’s development, the 1865 Emancipation, and Reconstruction, which lasted from the late 1860s through most of the 1870s.
“This narrow window of time is a very unique intersection in American history,” she says. “In this work, I am calling these figures to the fore in our historical conversation. Painting these ignored Black bodies in life-size allows the viewer to have a human relationship with the erased narratives that these figures are carrying.”
Breeze painted the figures with fidelity to the original images, but, she says, “the settings, and backdrops, as well as the overall feel of the paintings, are my own adaptations.” The canvases are all weathered, creating the appearance of aged and deteriorated surfaces, which she intends as a way to speak visually “about the decay of historical narrative over time.”
Raised in Portland, Oregon, Breeze is a descendent of the Mende people of Sierra Leone, and Assyrian immigrants from Iran. She came to New Mexico 21 years ago as a performing artist. Four Sites of Return is the culmination of intense focus into her own family history and a series of unexpected events that led to her becoming a visual artist as recently as four years ago.
“I’ve done theater and worked with Wise Fool New Mexico for about 15 years as a teacher and director,” says Breeze, who lives in Taos. “I also did my own individual work, traveling across Latin America and doing street theater.”
After studying Chinese medicine in Santa Fe in a program she completed in 2015, she planned on working toward a degree in medicine at the Taos campus of the University of New Mexico.
“At the time, I was producing and directing this Circus Luminous show at the Lensic Performing Arts Center with Wise Fool. I decided I would take some art classes to help me work on my set pieces. I was designing the sets and the costumes and creating props. I was going to use the art classes to support that, as well as give my brain a break from all the science classes I was taking.”
Breeze was also engaged in learning about her family history, a personal project that developed from conversations she had with her mother about her Assyrian heritage. As for her African American family history, she knew almost nothing, save the stories told to her by her father. Through her research, she discovered that her ancestors were among the first Black settlers in New Mexico, having been members of Blackdom, a freedom colony founded in 1901 outside of Roswell in Chaves County.
“I’d been living here for almost 20 years, and I never knew that my family was actually from here,” she says. “That was really exciting. I’m in the process, now, of trying to connect with some of the other living descendants that are still here in New Mexico.”
Breeze, whose Mende ancestors were enslaved in America, faced challenges retracing her family history. Before the Emancipation, records are scant. “They kept meticulous records in the marketplace for Black bodies but, generally, just their first names and a description of their ailments,” Breeze says. “The only record I have for my family was actually written in 1867. It was the marriage record of my great-great-great-grandmother, Dinah, and her husband, Haywood, both of whom were enslaved in North Carolina. It says they were married in 1867 on the plantation. Anything beyond that doesn’t exist.”
So, Breeze’s personal history project, her directorial efforts with Wise Fool, and her art classes all began to dovetail. She found herself flooded with images and imagined narratives, and she began to paint them.
“I started with these old closet doors I bought for $10 at Habitat for Humanity,” she says. “I did seven of these life-sized paintings in my living room, but I didn’t show them to anybody. Eventually, I did share them with my art teacher at UNM. I said, Hey, I’ve been doing these paintings at home. It has nothing to do with our classes, but it’s something I’ve been trying to work out in my mind. She was very impressed and excited, and she shared them with a curator at the Harwood Museum in Taos.”
The series of door paintings, Within This Skin, was exhibited in 2018 in a solo exhibition — the first public exhibition of her artwork — at the Harwood.
Four Sites of Return is being shown in conjunction with Hand Tools of Resilience, an international juried show of work by African diasporic and Indigenous artists that examines tools of survival and endurance within oppressive and abusive societies. The artists were asked to create new tools that would serve to counter systemic racism and abuse, or that could be used in building new realities. The exhibition was convened by Breeze, and the hand tools — small-scale, mixed media sculptures — are interspersed throughout her own show, mainly due to the shared narratives expressed in their themes.
Those narratives include observance, or the ritualistic act of seeing; the continuum that exists between past, present, and future; acknowledgment of intergenerational trauma; and the role of history in shaping identity. All of these converge in the four aspects comprising what Breeze calls “return”: ritual, remembrance, reparation, and reclamation. And all four achieve their greatest expression in the large-scale sculptural installation The Arc of Return (2021).
Mounted on a pile of dirt surrounded by long swaths of sheer fabric, The Arc of Return is an 8-foot-long boat made of Baltic birch and covered in acid-etched copper plates, which bear examples of spirit writing and symbols derived from the tribal peoples of Africa, such as the Adinkra symbols of the Akan people of Ghana. One such Akan symbol etched into the copper, the nkyinkyim, is a zigzagging line that branches off at one end into four vertical columns.
“It means that life is difficult and takes many turns and brings many changes,” Breeze says. “It’s a symbol for resilience and adaptability.”
Other symbols include the veve, from the Yoruba of Nigeria, a symbol associated with the practice of Vodun religion among Africans in the diaspora.
“The thought was that all these symbols are homages to lost languages and lost ways of communicating,” she says. “Throughout time, particularly in [the] African Diaspora, so many languages have disappeared, as well as ways of sharing knowledge, sharing lifeways.”
On the deck of the boat is an etched figure Breeze calls The Matriarch of Time that she conceived as a patron or guide for those in the diaspora.
“A consistent theme throughout my work is that there’s so much to mourn, so much to recognize in the wounds of people. My work focuses on the Black and Indigenous people in the diaspora, but it’s universal to all displaced peoples. We still have the capacity in our lives to remember what we’ve all survived, how we all have come to this place, and how we want to create our futures. When we remember that continuity between our pasts and the journeys we’ve taken, we’re able to absolutely be
inside our present relationships in conscious ways. When we can be present together in our shared wounds, then we can begin to build towards our futures. And that’s it.” ◀
