A library is a gateway to other worlds, as well as other views of planet Earth. A library is also a staple of academic life. But, across the globe, access was limited during most of the pandemic. Classes were held remotely, and many educational institutions had to temporarily shutter their doors.

“Early on, there was this hope that the pandemic would bring the world together,” says Subhankar Banerjee, Lannan Foundation Endowed Chair and professor of art and ecology in the University of New Mexico’s Department of Art. “That did not happen. The pandemic split up the world rather than bringing it together.”

Banerjee, who founded UNM’s Center for Environmental Arts and Humanities in 2020, was integral to a creative exhibition project aimed at building conversations and connecting communities in the wake of the pandemic. Co-curated by Banerjee and Jennifer Garcia Peacock of Davidson College in North Carolina, the project, a Library, a Classroom, and the World — which runs through Nov. 27 at two venues in the Venice Biennale in Venice, Italy — was developed as a direct response to the pandemic’s fracturing affects.

Popular in the Community