From an early age, 51-year-old multimedia artist and fashion designer Virgil Ortiz was steeped in the tradition of Cochiti Pueblo pottery making. His mother, Sefarina Ortiz, taught him about hand-gathering local clays and items used for pigments. Each year, he’d accompany his family to the Santa Fe Indian Market, and he won his first Indian Market award at the age of 14.
Normally, visitors to the market could find Ortiz occupying one of the hundreds of artist booths that line the streets around the downtown Plaza every year. But, with the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts taking its signature event online, visitors will be directed instead to a virtual booth — the artist’s website (virgilortiz.com) — where they’ll find plenty of examples of his pottery, as well as Indigenous fashion designs, like the bold, monochromatic and two-tone leather accessories in his Rez Spine Collection, and his work in new media. Virtual market goers also have an opportunity to visit the artist’s studio and get a rare glimpse into his practice. “I will introduce a new and unique approach to my creative process using a video platform,” he says, “a behind-the-scenes glimpse of my artistic development, that we artists may not be able to convey without a person or audience present.”
Ortiz launched his own fashion line, which he called Indigene, after a collaboration with well-known designer Donna Karan in 2013. In more recent years, he’s combined his expertise as a fashion designer with his ongoing artistic exploration of apocalyptic themes. His multimedia installation Venutian Soldiers (2020) was recently featured in the exhibition Indigenous Futurisms: Transcending Past/Present/Future at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. The installation was related to Ortiz’s screenplay, a work in progress called Revolt 1680/2180, which imagines what the historic Pueblo Revolt might look like 500 years in the future. He’ll be featuring high-fire works in clay and new works in lithography at the Virtual Indian Market. These are also connected to his continued artistic exploration of the 1680 Revolt, when regional Pueblos rebelled against Spanish Colonial rule.
Ortiz’s figurative ceramics are a contemporary take on the traditional Cochiti style. “Creating clay works using Cochiti traditional methods and materials will always be the heart and soul of everything I do,” he says.
Many of the figures he creates in clay represent characters from his screenplay. His work ties into the growing Indigenous Futurisms movement in contemporary Native arts, which is a holistic exploration of Native culture from the perspective of its history, contemporary reality, and its continued existence in an imagined future.
“The Indigenous way of life is simple,” he says. “It is about protecting the Earth, our people, and future generations. Our purpose remains the same: We respect the Earth, what she provides, our traditions, our communities. It is critical to cease harming her — we must protect her at all costs. We have the ability to work together, to inform and shape a new future.”
