You probably don’t know his name.
That’s because, among the artists associated with the development of the Santa Fe Art Colony in the early 1900s — Sheldon Parsons, Gerald Cassidy, and Carlos Vierra among them — one never received the recognition afforded his peers.
As four large-scale pieces now hanging in the newly renovated living room and main dining room of the Bishop’s Lodge (1297 Bishops Lodge Road, 505-819-0095, aubergeresorts.com/bishopslodge) can attest, Warren Eliphalet Rollins (1861-1962) was a talented artist whose work on Native subject matter, which was rendered in a classic academic style, proved influential.
“That style was very Rollins,” says Christian Waguespack, curator of 20th-century art at the New Mexico Museum of Art. “But I think his primary influence was on the students in the classroom. Since Rollins’ contribution was a bit more academic and less permanently public, he falls out of the conversation a bit.”
That’s surprising, given that Rollins’ subject matter was powerful and, at sizes as large as nearly 8 feet high by 7 feet wide, his works are impactful. In fact, the four Rollins’ paintings hanging at Bishop’s Lodge — The Sun Symbol, The Earth Symbol, The Prayer Stone, and The Ceremonial Altar of the Zuni, which all date to circa the 1920s — are larger than what the museum has in its own holdings.
A highlight of the Bishop’s Lodge’s permanent art collection, the paintings were recently restored in advance of its reopening, which is slated for Thursday, July 1.
“The developer got some help from the Gerald Peters Gallery to go through the collection and pull out the pieces that were really special,” says Bishop’s Lodge General Manager and Regional Vice President John Volponi. “All of the principal pieces have been put out.”
The collection of historic artworks — about 12 pieces in all — includes botanical woodblocks by Gustave Baumann (1881-1971) and paintings by Robert Lindneux (1871-1970) and Theodore Van Soelen (1890-1964). But it’s Rollins’ depictions of Pueblo Indian life that dominate the lodge’s public areas.
“They’re the most spectacular paintings of his that I’ve ever seen, and they just look magnificent in that space,” says longtime Santa Fe gallerist Gerald Peters, who facilitated shipping the works to Lowy Frame and Restoring Company in New York, who did the restoration work.
“They restored the paintings and the frames,” Peters says. “They did a fabulous job. Not many restoration studios are geared for works of that scale.”
Born in Carson City, Nevada, and raised in California, Rollins studied at the San Francisco School of Design and later served briefly as the school’s assistant director. After moving to San Diego in 1887, he grew increasingly interested in Native subject matter, a pursuit that led him, in 1893, to Taos, where he was one of only a handful of working Anglo artists.
In 1909, Rollins settled in Santa Fe and earned a reputation as an art instructor, working out of the studios on the grounds of the Palace of the Governors.
Waguespack suggests reasons that Rollins’ name is less iconic than those of contemporaries. One is that his peers were involved in projects with lasting, visible ties to the New Mexico Museum of Art.
“If we think about the murals in St. Francis Auditorium, that’s usually one of our first steps into talking about some of these founding figures of the Santa Fe art scene, and they’re always available,” he says. “We think about Carlos Vierra and the paintings he did of Pueblo churches and mission churches, which were done to help with the design of the museum itself. So Vierra’s name comes up when we talk about this building.
“Rollins, on the other hand, was a teacher. I think it happens a lot in the careers of artists that when they’re put into this position of having to commit to being a teaching figure, rather than a public figure, the artistic output suffers, not in terms of quality but in terms of presence.”
Still, Rollins is regarded as a central figure in the development of the art colony, with the honorary moniker “dean of the Santa Fe Art Colony.”
“Of all these figures from that time, I think he was the most ‘A Man of the West,’ ” Waguespack says. “He was one of the only ones here who was actually born in the West, and he traveled over every Western state in the contiguous United States, painting and teaching. He even started a school in Tacoma, Washington.”
The four paintings on view at Bishop’s Lodge are in line with the works in the museum’s collection in terms of Native subject matter. However, the offerings at the lodge are emblematic representations that pair Native figures with symbols and artifacts meant to express an Indigenous worldview, at least as seen through the eyes of an Anglo observer.
“Maybe they were commissioned for Bishop’s Lodge,” Peters says. “But I don’t know. It never fell in my basket to become a Rollins scholar.”
Volponi suggests another way the paintings may have come into the Bishop’s Lodge’s holdings.
“There’s a story — I don’t know if it’s true or not — that these were left in payment for a hotel bill,” he says.
Rollins’ seminal painting, Grief (1917), will be on view in the New Mexico Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibition Storytellers: Narrative Art and the West ( July 17 through Feb. 13). For Waguespack, its discovery among the items in the museum’s collection was a bit of a shock.
“I don’t remember seeing it displayed before I started working here,” he says. “I stumbled upon it in the racks when I was looking for something else. It’s very large and really well done. The subject matter is also really striking. But I was amazed that we had this painting I had never seen before by an artist I didn’t know much about. I asked the other folks at work,’ Do you remember ever seeing this up?’ and nobody could say that they did. Rollins has been left out of the story, and I don’t think it’s a fault of his talent. The work is produced is on par with his peers.” ◀
