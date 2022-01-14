Tech trek: 'Remote Possibilities'

In the arts, we tend to think of landscapes as ways of depicting physical terrain, like mountains, prairies, and canyon lands. But a landscape is often more about context. We talk about the landscape of the psyche, of memories, and dreams with a tacit understanding that they’re not physical regions but representations. Inner space is a landscape. Outer space is too.
In artist Leo Villareal’s Particle Field (2017), the flow of light appears to emanate from the center of a 5-by-8-foot triptych of monitors. Created using custom software, the landscape being depicted here is that of energy fields surrounding a black hole in space. It’s a hypnotic work of ever-changing tendrils of pixelated light that branch out. It isn’t a physical landscape with a location in time, but an imagined one.
Villareal’s work is included in Remote Possibilities: Digital Landscapes from the Thoma Foundation Collection. The exhibition is on view at the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos through Feb. 27 and features works by Villareal, John Gerrard, Bruce Nauman, Jennifer Steinkamp, Kent Monkman, and Marina Zurkow, artists who use digital technologies to create landscapes, challenge our ideas of landscapes, and examine our place in them.
“When we talk about western landscape, it first became this viable artist career path in the 14th through 17th centuries, which is what most of these works are responding to,” says Nicole Dial-Kay, the Harwood’s Curator of Exhibitions and Collections. “There’s a whole other conversation to be had if we’re talking about Asian landscapes, which goes back to the 6th century and maybe even further. But the Renaissance era is when we start seeing the medium as we really know it.”
Villareal’s Particle Field makes a subtle reference to Renaissance tradition. The triptych was inspired by Renaissance altars.
“There’s a lot of references in those Renaissance triptychs to creation, destruction, life, and death,” Dial-Kay says. “In these three screens, there’s something like 64 million pixels. He worked with an astrophysicist to depict the energy moving around the black hole.”
In a way, Villareal’s piece could stand as counterpoint to Steinkamp’s alluring and provocative custom software animation, Bouquet 1 (2013). The former is a macrocosmic view of a celestial phenomenon, the latter is a terrestrial-based representation of flora. Steinkamp’s piece is a tangled mesh of green leaves and red, magenta, purple, and orange petals that undulates as if of its own volition or from a breeze. Bouquet 1 is a 12-by-15-foot digital projection.
“She’s really inspired by 16th-century Dutch still lifes,” Dial-Kay says. “She’s also interested in scientific illustrations of flora. Her work shows a duplicity of nature. It’s so captivating, but there’s something almost dangerous about it too. It looks like if you were to get in there, you’d get wound up in it and wouldn’t be able to free yourself.”
It is by design that Remote Possibilities is on exhibit in conjunction with two other shows in which landscape plays an integral role: Gus Foster: Panoramic Photographs of Northern New Mexico and Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Return of Blue Lake to Taos Pueblo: A New Day for American Indians . Foster’s exhibition spans the photographer’s career from his early years in Taos in the 1970s into the 21st century. The Blue Lake exhibition honors the 50-year anniversary of the repatriation of the sacred Blue Lake to Taos Pueblo.
“They all have these land ties that are in conversation with one another,” Dial-Kay says of the exhibits. “There are a lot of scholars who think that digital landscape is different because it’s a lot more engaged, more prodding, and more analytical about the subject matter versus just stepping back and representing.”
Some of the work in Remote Possibilities plays out in real time, notably Nauman’s Setting a Good Corner (Allegory and Metaphor) from 1999. Nauman’s single-channel video is self-portrait which depicts him constructing the corner of a fence on his land. The action lasts approximately an hour from start to finish. It makes no bold artistic assertions and contains nothing revelatory. But it does erase the division between art as a vaulted concept and the prosaic, in this case a man engaged in manual labor.
“There’s a conversation to be had about production and value,” Dial-Kay says. “Nauman’s exploring the idea of the yeoman, who works the land and gives it 100 percent. He starts the project and ends the project and then the work is over.”
In the 19th century, landscape representation intertwined with the concept of westward expansion. It became a way to sell Americans living on the East Coast, as well as Europeans, on the idea of the West as an untrammeled, pristine frontier, ripe for exploitation.
But the history of U.S. migrations across the West is also one of expulsions, forced relocations, and broken treaties.
First Nations artist Kent Monkman recasts historical events from the perspective of Indigenous peoples, upending conventional views and questioning society’s dominant ideologies. In The Symposium (2015), a custom animation, he’s taken a digital representation of Lancelot Théodore Turpin de Chrissé’s Acropolis in Athens (1805) and inserted representations of people in live-action digital. In the foreground, Monkman appears as Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, an Indigenous drag queen. He created the figure for multimedia works and performance pieces that explore themes of cultural exchange, appropriation, and gender.
In The Symposium, Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, wearing heels and a feather headdress, appears in the role of an artist. A muscled figure in a classical pose models for the artist, who’s painting his likeness on a buffalo hide. “Monkman is imagining that when the Indigenous people were thriving in the Americas and Greek culture was thriving in Europe, they were in conversation, sharing ideas, sharing their arts,” Dial-Kay says.
Landscape here, while clearly referencing place, encompasses cultural milieux. The Symposium isn’t proposing that this scene took place but that it could have, had one culture been aware of the other. Monkman draws a parallel between the rich and lasting influence of Greek arts and culture with an equally diverse and culturally defining inheritance among Indigenous peoples.
It’s not the possibilities for technology-based landscape representation that makes the exhibition worthwhile. It’s the strength of the works’ thematic exploration of our conception of the natural world, our subservience to its whims, our role as stewards, and as provocateurs. Remote Possibilities broadens our definition of what landscape is and what it could be.
