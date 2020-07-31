The global pandemic has definitely changed the face of Santa Fe’s summertime festivals. Instead of the usual throng of tourists, picking their way through artists’ booths and food trucks, the streets are empty. The Santa Fe Indian Market, which has seen visitor totals exceeding 117,000 in recent years, is going the way of the International Folk Art Market in July and the Currents New Media annual festival in August. In other words, it’s still happening. It’s just taking place virtually rather than as an in-person event.
When the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) announced the cancellation of the market in April, Executive Director Kim Peone (Colville Confederated Tribes/Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) was just coming on board. “There was a moment of time of being paralyzed and asking ourselves, What’s the next move?” Peone says. “I think that was the same for our artists.”
Peone and her SWAIA staff were tasked with taking the organization into uncharted waters. Judging by the extensive schedule of virtual market events, they’ve been busy. Instead of being confined to a single weekend, market events are scheduled throughout the entire month of August.
There’s a virtual Native cinema, prerecorded artist interviews, new Native fashions featured daily, online artist studio tours, panel discussions, and more, all of which are free, with fresh content updated daily. These events are accessible through SWAIA’s website (swaia.org) and the online platform Artspan (artspan.com) starting on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Also featured are a series of marquee events that require different levels of membership in SWAIA (the fees start at $25) depending on the number of events users wish to participate in. These include weekly silent auctions throughout the month, featuring art and special packages donated by local businesses, a preview of the art submitted for judging (Aug. 8), a live virtual award ceremony (Aug. 15), a Native fashion show followed by a meet and greet with Diné fashion designer Orlando Dugi (Aug. 16), and a concert finale featuring First Nations hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Aug. 29). A complete schedule is available on the website.
But SWAIA is doing more than just recreating the market experience online. They’re restructuring their business model to bring greater exposure to their artists. “The whole objective of this programing is to point us to our true North, which is our artists’ websites,” says Peone, who saw the ban on large public gatherings as an opportunity to bring their market artists online on a perpetual basis, and with a certain level of autonomy.
Normally, 900 to 1,000 artists representing more than 220 federally recognized U.S. tribes and Canadian First Nations peoples participate in the annual market, occupying about 630 booths, some of which are shared. This year, 437 artists are participating in the online market. The “booths” will effectively be their own websites.
However, not all of the artists have an online presence. SWAIA’s solution was to assist the artists in creating them. For this initiative, they partnered with Artspan, which creates websites for artists, photographers, and designers.
“We are also providing them with marketing and branding and cross-marketing in order to support them as they launch into this new endeavor,” Peone says. “Right now, we’re in the process of developing around 150 brand new websites for artists.”
SWAIA is also partnering with the Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists, which provides career planning and training to help artists increase their business acumen. “They’re coming alongside SWAIA to give artists the resources that they need to be able to do this.”
What this means is that SWAIA will continue to provide access to market artists on an ongoing basis.
Santa Fe Indian Market is SWAIA’s signature event. It’s the largest Indigenous art market in the nation, with a long history in Santa Fe, and it’s fast approaching its 2022 centennial. In this issue, we take a look at SWAIA and the Santa Fe Indian Market, past and present. ◀
