Maybe you’re a lawmaker or a lobbyist, tracking a bill as it makes its way through the House and Senate toward an uncertain fate. Maybe you’re an out-of-town visitor, checking off the “Roundhouse,” as the New Mexico State Capitol building is informally known, from your bucket list. Whatever the reason for being there during the legislative session, there’s plenty to see beyond government in action. Boasting nearly 500 artworks by New Mexico artists, the New Mexico Capitol Art Collection rivals the permanent collections on view at any of the local museums. And it’s everywhere you look. If it’s in the capitol’s collection, it’s on the walls, under the vitrines, or out on the grounds for all to see.
The collection is managed by the Capitol Art Foundation, a nonprofit composed of 25 to 30 art professionals throughout the state. It was started in 1992 to assist with the acquisition of art for public display made by artists who live (or have lived) in New Mexico. The foundation receives no funding from the state and purchases the art with proceeds from fundraising activities. It operates on the generosity of artists, donors, and collectors. All of the works the group has acquired since being established are on permanent display in the capitol complex and on the grounds, with the exception of a few long-term loans from local museums. Currently, the collection is valued at just over $5.6 million.
“When one thinks of the state capitol in Santa Fe, art may not necessarily be what comes to mind,” says Cynthia Sanchez, director and curator of the Capitol Art Foundation. “Santa Fe, with its plethora of art in museums, galleries, and shops, can often be overwhelming for visitors. The Capitol Art Collection is an easily accessible, free, one-stop for contemporary art.”
Because of its round structure, modeled on the sun symbol of the Zia tribe, the spacious Territorial Revival style (and neoclassical-influenced) building provides plenty of vantage points for looking at art, especially on the third-floor rotunda. But the wings branching off the rotunda, like spokes on a wheel, are crammed with art, too. These include paintings by Santa Clara Pueblo artist Pablita Velarde, rendered in the flat, narrative style that reflects the aesthetics of the Dorothy Dunn Studio School; moody serigraphs by Kate Krasin that express a subdued reverence for nature; and Will Shuster’s own rendition, in oils, of his beloved effigy Zozobra.
Somewhat more remote, but a must for any visitor, is the Walter K. Martinez Memorial Walkway (also known as the annex walkway), which is accessible from the first floor, below ground level, and connects the main building to the capitol’s North Annex.
“It’s a feast for an art lover,” says journalist Lorene Mills, who hosts the weekly New Mexico PBS series Report from Santa Fe from her studio at the capitol. “I’m so grateful that at the place where I work and the place where I have to wait for hours — because that’s how the legislature is — I can explore this extraordinary art. Being saturated, like a teabag, in that wonderful milieu. It opens up part of you.”
The sampling of exceptional works that follows reflects the eclecticism and dynamism of the Capitol Art Collection and the singular talents of New Mexico’s many artists. The works range from the traditional to the contemporary, in a wide variety of mediums. You could easily make a day of it and still not see it all.
Tony Price Nuclear Yes Man (circa 1990-1994), metal sculpture, 38 x 21 in.
Located on the annex walkway
At just over 3 feet, artist Tony Price’s metallic bureaucratic toady is the perfect height to represent someone who’s always looking up to his superiors. The cylindrical spout, representing his mouth, parodies the expression of a sycophant. Price’s other late-career work, on the whole, amounts to a powerful anti-nuclear statement. He crafted beguiling, figurative sculptures from precision-machined metal parts he found at the salvage yard of Los Alamos National Laboratory. Price, who was known as the “atomic artist,” took the detritus of the nation’s nuclear weapons program, which he saw as the result of negative forces at work in the universe, and transformed it into something positive. “I would try to deflate and balance these dark forces using the forces of light, and let them balance themselves,” he wrote on July 16, 1985, the 40th anniversary of the first atomic bomb test. His sculptures were often based on the deities and spirits connected with the myths and traditions of indigenous societies and major world religions. But sometimes, as with Nuclear Yes Man, they were the vehicles for sarcasm and irony.
Holly Hughes Buffalo (1992), mixed-media sculpture, 74 x 50 x 25 in.
On the 3rd floor, rotunda
American bison once roamed the continent in vast numbers, until commercial hunting and slaughter reduced the species to a mere few hundred by the end of the 19th century. Today, they number in the tens of thousands, thanks to recovery efforts launched throughout the 20th century, but their range is still greatly reduced. Holly Hughes’ Buffalo hangs like a mounted trophy head but its lifelike appearance belies its formation from recycled materials (including paint brushes, magnetic tape, and film), which are handwoven into a pastiche of cultural references. For example, she worked news headlines from the 1992 Super Bowl into the horns — “Redskins Buffalo Hunt a Winner” — and inserted pottery shards into the nose to reference the long relationship between Native peoples and the buffalo. To people who have only visited the building once or twice, “We ask, ‘Do you have a favorite piece of art?’ ” Mills says. “They all say the Buffalo.”
Catalina Delgado-Trunk
Quetzalcoatl y Las Hormigas Maestras (Quetzalcoatl and the Master Ants) (2004), cut paper, 42 x 18 in.
On the 3rd floor, northwest hallway
Two intertwined feathered serpents, tinged pink and turquoise, take up the center of this colorful work of papel picado, the Mexican art of cut paper. Black ants, represented as an abstract decorative motif, run up each side and along the top of the 42-by-18-inch design, bordering the serpents. Delgado-Trunk, a leading practitioner of papel picado, derived the imagery and title from a story of how the Mesoamerican deity Quetzalcoatl sought to obtain maize from a remote location, blocked by mountains. Disguised as an ant, he succeeded in carrying a grain of the maize back to the Aztec people, instructing them on how to plant and cultivate it for food. Delgado-Trunk is a 2015 recipient of the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts for her commitment to arts education, for instructing others on the art of papel picado, and for using folk art as a way of bridging gaps between cultures. Her work often reflects themes connected to Mesoamerican creation stories and Mexican Catholic iconography.
Charles Strong
D. H. Lawrence (1998), bronze, 105 x 53 x 47 in.
On the northwest grounds
The English writer and poet D.H. Lawrence first came to New Mexico with his wife, Frieda, in 1922, as a guest of Taos arts patron Mabel Dodge Luhan. Enamored with the isolated mountain village, he returned in 1924 with the intention of establishing a literary and artistic Shangri-La that he called Rananim. Five years after Lawrence’s death in France in 1930, Angelo Ravagli, an officer in the Italian Bersaglieri, lived with Frieda on the Lawrence ranch in Taos. At her behest, Ravagli arranged to have Lawrence’s body exhumed in France and cremated. The ashes were interred in a small chapel on the ranch, mixed in with the concrete used for an altar slab. There they remain, as immutable as any sculpture.
At nearly 9 feet tall, artist Charles Strong’s bronze bust of Lawrence, eyes closed as though in contemplation, is at once an imposing presence on the grounds and a somber, introspective portrait. Rough, unpolished, and not finely detailed, it somehow manages to capture the essence of the author’s likeness. For the inscription, Strong took lines from Lawrence’s short story “The Prussian Officer.” Perhaps the Taos mountains worked their magic on the author’s literary imagination and Strong picked up on this. “He roused on to his elbow and stared at the gleaming mountains,” it reads. “There they ranked, all still and wonderful between earth and heaven. He stared till his eyes went black, and the mountains, as they stood in their beauty so clean and cool, seemed to have it, that which was lost on him.”
Jerry West
Burning Ship in New Mexico Arroyo (circa 1990), oil on linen, 56 x 48 in.
On the annex walkway
A recipient of the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2018, artist Jerry West, like many artists before him, presents a vision of the West that serves as a mythic, archetypal reflection of the American spirit. But unlike other painters of the American West, he filters the familiar imagery of old homesteads, Spanish missions, ranches, and prairie lands through the lens of surrealism, which lends his work a dreamlike, visionary quality. Often, human settlements on the landscape are seen from a high vantage point, as a soaring bird might see them, looking small, while approaching storms of unimaginable power threaten to obliterate them. West’s cyclonic, turbulent narratives play out against backdrops of Native and Hispanic cultures, often with oblique references to the legacies or histories behind them. “I grew up in very real world,” he told Pasatiempo in May 2015.
“It wasn’t all just beautiful scenery. It was complex. I felt comfortable growing up in a Native American and Hispanic world. I didn’t want to paint clichés of the modern West. It all had a certain universal theme to it. The love of place is universal.” In Burning Ship in New Mexico Arroyo, a Spanish galleon, engulfed in flame, spews fiery cinders out into the surrounding landscape (which was once under water, long before there were men to lay their claims to this land). The ship is an anachronism in the landlocked Southwestern desert, but it’s not so much of an anomaly as it may seem. It was by ship that the conquistadors arrived in the New World in the 16th century, expanding the reach of the Spanish Empire through their conquests. They brought lasting changes and left a legacy rich in cultural heritage but also drenched in blood. In the foreground of West’s oil painting, the beasts of air, land, and sea flee the smoking wreckage that lights up the night like a furnace. Soon, one surmises, the ship will be reduced to mere ash and embers, but the long desert night will go on.
Ramón José López
Reredo, Altar Screen (1991), pine and natural pigments, 84 x 72 x 4 in.
On the 3rd floor, west main hallway
During the Spanish Colonial era, artisans who carved or painted images of saints often worked in close consort with the Catholic Church; they devoted themselves to rendering visible the lexicon of beatified figures, which would grace the altars of the Spanish missions or serve as objects of personal devotion in the home. The art of the santero, or saint maker, continues today, with some artists remaining strictly within the realm of the Spanish Colonial tradition and others using their talents as woodcarvers to make secular figurative sculptures.
Santa Fe artist Ramón José López, a 1997 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow, retains a tie to his familial heritage, using the tools of his grandfather, who was also a santero, in his practice.
In his Reredo, Altar Screen, six panels are set into a hinged wood frame. The three panels at the top depict, from left to right, scenes in the life of Christ: Mary holding the body of Christ after the crucifixion, Christ on the cross, and St. Joseph with the Christ child. The three panels below depict, from left to right, saints of the Catholic canon: St. Ignatius of Loyola, St. Michael the Archangel, and St. John of Nepomuk. The frame and panels are carved from pine and painted with natural pigments in the manner of López’s spiritual and artistic progenitor José Rafael Aragón, a popular New Mexican artist of the early 19th century whose work had a major impact on López. It’s a vivid example of the rustic, flat, stylized work that’s come to dominate the art of the santero in the present day.
Clinton Adams
Untitled (undated), lithograph, 38 x 30 in.
On the 2nd floor
Founded in Los Angeles in 1960 as the Tamarind Lithography Workshop Inc., the Tamarind Institute, America’s premier institute for collaborative printmaking, is now a staple of the Northern New Mexico art scene. Founding director June Wayne, associate director Clinton Adams, and technical director Garo Antreasian moved the whole production to Albuquerque in 1970 as a division of the University of New Mexico’s College of Fine Arts. Adams was Tamarind’s director from the time of the move until 1985, the year he received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. He served in various administrative and professorial capacities at UNM, even before Tamarind relocated.
Adams gravitated between traditional representational work and modernist abstraction — as is the case with his undated lithograph on view at the state capitol — thus earning himself a national reputation. His early work was influenced by Cubism and later works show the influence of architectural design, as is seen here. The arched border that surrounds a series of hard-edged, linear forms, follows the design of a Palladian window. The linear elements, vibrantly colored in pale blue and green, look like the letters of some alien alphabet. The whole of it rests over a pair of horizontal lines. The top line is a pale, almost nonexistent color and the bottom is a reddish earth tone, which grounds the composition. In this work, Adams’ colors shift softly in tone within the steady, assured shapes and forms. The subtly contrasting elements of color and form give it an overall sense of harmony, balance, and simplicity.
Diane Marsh
Prayer (1993), oil on canvas, 78 x 58 in.
On the 2nd floor, west lobby
Originally based in New York City, figurative painter Diane Marsh spent a year in New Mexico when she was invited to participate in the coveted Roswell Artist-in-Residence Program in 1980. She returned to New Mexico in 1986 and spent 10 years in Santa Fe before settling on a ranch in the southeastern part of the state. She was among the first round of artists featured in the New Mexico Museum of Art’s rotating exhibition Alcoves 2020 in the fall. She paints enigmatic, narrative imagery, often of people engaged in moments of contemplation, a tender embrace, or tearful sorrow. Surreal elements like animal forms and human faces float above or surround the central figures, who are often based on Marsh, her family members, and friends. The viewer has the impression that her subjects reflect on, or mourn for, these disembodied or free-floating forms, as though she’s making visible that which resides in their hearts and minds. Marsh’s work, crafted in varying degrees of hyperrealism, is elegiac and empathetic, expressing a sense of selflessness, devotion, and love.
In Prayer, the faint form of a howling wolf (or other canine) floats high above a portrait of a woman, her hands clasped together in supplication. Is it for the wolf-dog she prays? Her eyes, masterfully rendered, appear to gaze at nothing external. They’re open, but she’s looking within. For the viewer, the story behind Prayer is open-ended, but Marsh’s ability to capture a sense of the inner life of her subject makes it relatable. ◀
