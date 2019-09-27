516 Arts in Albuquerque and the Art & Ecology program at the University of New Mexico launch an ambitious project this September with Species in Peril Along the Rio Grande. In addition to the exhibition of the same name at 516 Arts, a region-wide series of related events takes place over the fall season in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, and Mexico. There are talks, panel discussions, exhibitions, performances, and more. The objective is to raise awareness of the growing biological crisis and the threats facing numerous species in the Rio Grande watershed. All the events here are free. For more information, call 516 Arts at 505-242-1445, and for a complete list of events and venues in New Mexico and elsewhere, visit 516arts.org.
Opening address and discussion
2 p.m. Sunday, Sept 29
Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, 505-243-7255
Join Kierán Suckling, co-founder and executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, artist Cannupa Hanska Luger, and Species in Peril co-curators Josie Lopez, curator of art at the Albuquerque Museum, and Subhankar Banerjee, Lannan Foundation Endowed Chair and UNM art and ecology professor.
Honoring Traditional Ecological Knowledge of the Rio Grande, an Indigenous People’s Day event
5 p.m. Oct. 14
Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge, 7851 2nd St. SW, Albuquerque, 505-248-6667
Join former Isleta Peublo governor Eddie Paul Torres; Brophy Toledo, cultural leader at Jemez Pueblo; Roger Fragua of Jemez Pueblo; and Stephanie Oyenqu, education coordinator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for a discussion on reclaiming Columbus Day for Native peoples and the indigenous response to the biological crisis. The discussion is moderated by Rosie Thunderchief of the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge. The evening includes a performance of animal dances by Jemez Pueblo youth.
Poetry and public forum
6 p.m. Nov. 15
516 ARTS, 516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445
Learn about how the proposed border wall threatens species along the U.S./Mexico border. This event includes a poetry performance by León De la Rosa, professor at the Institute of Architecture, Design and Art at Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez, followed by a panel discussion with photographer and conservationist Michael P. Berman, Robert Peters of Defenders of Wildlife, UACJ professor Maria Eugenia Hernández, and UNM history professor and border historian Sam Truett.
Lecture: “Multispecies Justice in the Age of Biological Annihilation & Climate Breakdown”
7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20
Rio Grande Theater, 211 N. Main St.,
Las Cruces, 575-646-2545
Scholar and conservationist Subhankar Banerjee talks about co-curating the exhibition Species in Peril Along the Rio Grande and his research on biological crises in New Mexico, the Pacific Northwest, and the Alaskan Arctic region.