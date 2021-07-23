Spanish Market: Tinwork

Tinwork is constructed from sheet metal and soldered together. It evolved over time from a material used for the creation of functional objects like candle holders, boxes, and picture frames for prints of devotional figures to an art form of elegant complexity in its own right, one often incorporating other mediums. Typical historic examples include sconces, nichos, boxes, candlesticks, and crosses.
“We didn’t have tin mines in New Mexico early on, so the tin was brought up from Mexico,” says David Rasch, deputy director at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts. “More importantly, the U.S. army was feeding their troops with large tin cans filled with food, and those tin cans were recycled to make items for the home.”
In some historic tinwork on exhibit at the museum, printed and stamped logos for the original food manufacturers can be seen. In instances where the tin was used as the backing for a print of a devotional figure, the logo would be hidden.
“New Mexicans are really resourceful,” says Deputy State Historian Nicolasa Chávez. “We’re kind of the original recyclers. I bring that up because a lot of people don’t know about it, and it’s one of my favorite things about Spanish Colonial art. In a lot of our tin tradition, the style and design elements stem from our colonial times, but most tinwork was made during the territorial period.”
In the 19th century, tinwork became more elaborate. You begin to see glass-walled nichos framed by stamped tin, for instance, as well as picture frames inset with reverse painting on glass. Often, the reverse painting was combed into a decorative linear pattern. That addition eventually led to more representational painted motifs on glass, such as floral imagery. Chandeliers made entirely of tin were an early 20th-century development.
“Even the tin itself changed over time,” Rasch says. “In earlier pieces, you see this mat gray color. That’s from the lead. When the 1970s came around lead was illegal, so that kind of tin isn’t available anymore. Now it has zinc instead of lead, and it looks different. It’s much more silver-like.”
Sometimes the tin is hand-painted, as in a historic piece in the museum’s collection, a flat wall sconce from the mid-19th century that was cut with tin snips into the shape of the Habsburg family crest: a double-headed eagle. Although it’s mainly raw tin, the eagle’s claws, the beaks, and the circle enclosing a six-pointed star at its center, were painted in alternating colors of green and red.
In more contemporary tinwork, color contrasts are often achieved through the use of patinas as well as paint.
“It’s not always just raw tin,” Rasch says. “But we never saw tinwork being patinated until the late 20th century. They’re also adding accents of copper and other metals now. That wasn’t traditional.”
Nearly two-dozen artists were juried in for tin work, including Judy Varoz Long, Nicolás Madrid, and Jerry Montoya, who will all be at the market. ◀
