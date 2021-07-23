Spanish Market: Revival Arts

Spanish Market considers revival arts as art forms that are in danger of disappearing because they’re made by so few individuals today. The Spanish Colonial Arts Society currently identifies four such art forms, which exist as Spanish Market categories: basketry, bone carving, ramilletes, and leatherwork.
Bone-carving is used for tool handles, jewelry, musical instruments, and, more recently, for creating santos. The Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts has a bone-carved bulto of Our Lady of Guadalupe by local artist Jimmy Trujillo, for instance.
“It’s not at all utilitarian bone work,” says David Rasch, deputy director of the Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts, of Trujillo’s piece. “He’s totally taking it to a different level. Typically, bone work was small items like tobacco flasks, flutes, bolo tie clasps. That’s what bone work kind of started as in New Mexico.”
Ramilletes are multicolored floral garlands constructed out of multilayered cornhusk, scrap fabric, and paper.
Leatherwork in the Spanish Colonial period typically included tanned and untanned skins and hides that were used to make travel chests, pouches, tobacco flasks, and lariats.
Of these revival arts, basketry won’t be represented at market because there are no contemporary practitioners.
“If someone doesn’t start it up again, that art form is near its end,” Rasch says. “We have two baskets in our collections, and those are by artists that are no longer alive.”
Similarly, few artists have continued the Spanish Colonial tradition of leatherwork. Only one — Oliver Oviedo — will be featured at market.
“There’s tooled leatherwork all over Mexico, and the Museum of International Folk Art’s collection has several beautiful tooled-leather chaps that were made for Mexican vaqueros,” says Deputy State Historian Nicolasa Chávez. “In New Mexico, you tend to see tooled leather on saddles and other objects, but in Spanish Colonial art, you see more hide painting.”
Hide painting was once considered a revival art by the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, “but we revived it so well that it’s no longer a revival arts category,” Rasch says. “Now it’s its own category.”
It’s important to note that, for Spanish Market purposes, a revival art is not an art form that will necessarily stand the test of time. It’s possible that Spanish Colonial basketry, leatherwork, ramilletes, and bone-carving will no longer be seen at Spanish Market in the near future unless the artists, under the auspices of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, are successful in their efforts to restore them. And that means passing on the traditions to other practitioners and younger generations.
“These art forms have nearly died, and we’re advertising to get them going again,” Rasch says. “Once we get enough artists working in these areas, then it’s back to life.”
Only two artists appear at this year’s market under the Revival Arts category: Nicolas Otero (ramilletes) and Oliver Oviedo (leatherwork). ◀
