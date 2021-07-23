Spanish Market: Retablos

Retablos are flat panels that are painted on wood (typically pine) with devotional images of Christian iconography. Altar screens, which are often commissioned for churches, usually include multiple retablos placed within a wood architectural frame. Historic retablos were painted with natural, hand-gathered pigments and binders. That began to change with the introduction of the railroad and access to manufactured paints, although some santeros still use natural, plant-based pigments today.
Contemporary retablo painters often diverge from traditional themes to include references to current social and political issues, and sometimes paint retablos on atypically shaped panels. Others adapt a more traditional approach.
“Before we had many churches in New Mexico, people were finding ways to worship at home,” says Spanish Colonial Arts Society Deputy Director David Rasch. “People had portable altars. At first, saints were painted on hides that could be rolled up and transported. But the paintings have to have a saint figure or they’re not retablos.”
Don Bernardo Miera y Pacheco (1713-1785) was the earliest known artist working in New Mexico. But many of the other 18th-century artists are anonymous. Some of them may have been Pueblo artisans working under the auspices of the Catholic friars during the colonial period. Many early retablo painters were influenced by the late Baroque style, which was dominant in Spain and Mexico. Their works were naturalistic, and highly detailed, such as in the works of an anonymous artist known as the Laguna Santero, who was active in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
“If you look at early pieces, like the ones by the Laguna Santero, they tend to be more realistic, with more depth to them,” says Deputy State Historian Nicolasa Chávez. Another one who did a lot of detail was Pedro Antonio Fresquís [1749-1831]. He used esgrafito on a lot of his pieces. He would scratch the top surface to bring out the colors underneath. That was a Baroque tradition you would see throughout the Spanish-speaking world.”
By the end of the colonial period, the artistic styles of imported religious icons were influenced by a more Indigenous aesthetic: a flat, two-dimensional style that retained the necessary motifs used to identify specific saints, which were rendered in a reductive form. These works eschewed the earlier Baroque naturalism in favor of geometric patterns and designs, using bold blocks of color. The change was contemporaneous with the Mexican War of Independence, when New Mexico became a Mexican territory. New Mexican artisans revolted against the Spanish guilds that dictated how and what they could produce.
“You then have artists like Molleno, who, to our current eye, we would consider very simplistic, sparse, and minimal,” Chávez says. “He almost always used black, white, and red, so there wasn’t a lot of variety of color in his works, versus Fresquís or the Laguna Santero.”
Little is known about Molleno, who was active in the mid-19th century. The artist’s tendency toward abstraction led some art historians to speculate that he was of Native American descent.
At Spanish Market, you’ll find a rich variety of retablos. Some reflect the simple aesthetic of historic works; others bear the influence of a Baroque style.
“Artists today are inspired by the historic pieces in museum collections,” Chávez says. “A lot of the older artists at market were self-taught. They didn’t learn it from their family.”
The retablo category at Spanish Market is among the most populated and include more than 60 juried artists. Retablo artists who will be at the market include José Armijo, Roxanne Shaw-Galindo, and Frank L. Garcia. ◀
